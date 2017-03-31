News By Tag
PODS® Tucson Joins the Pet Fiesta for a Day of Furry Fun
Moving and storage leader teams up with Scripps Radio to host Pet Fiesta
WHEN: Saturday, April 8th, from 9am – 2pm
WHERE: DeMeester Bandshell at Reid Park - 900 S. Randolph Way Tucson, AZ 85716
About PODS Enterprises, LLC
PODS® is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.
