April 2017





PODS® Tucson Joins the Pet Fiesta for a Day of Furry Fun

Moving and storage leader teams up with Scripps Radio to host Pet Fiesta
 
TUCSON, Ariz. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT: PODS® Tucson and Scripps Radio group to host the second annual Pet Fiesta, on April 8th from 9am to 2 pm at the DeMeester Bandshell at Reid Park. This year's event has expanded to include more pet-friendly activities, including live demonstrations, pet adoptions, live entertainment, food trucks and more with the goal of informing, entertaining, and connecting people and pets with products, services and knowledge beneficial for a healthy and happy pet community. A PODS container will be on display at the event, to show attendees the unique benefits PODS offers to help navigate the process of moving and storing.

WHEN: Saturday, April 8th, from 9am – 2pm

WHERE: DeMeester Bandshell at Reid Park - 900 S. Randolph Way Tucson, AZ 85716

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

PODS® is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.
Source:PODS® Tucson
