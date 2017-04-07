News By Tag
SCORE Orlando 2017 BizFest Expo
United Parcel Service (UPS) is the Event Sponsor of SCORE's BIZFEST 2017
Orlando, Fl –Entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Central Florida region are invited to SCORE Orlando's BIZFEST 2017 Expo on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at the National Entrepreneur Center in Fashion Square Mall. The day is full of exciting events including Small Business Networking, Panel Discussions offering Tips from Business Survivors and sharing information for Overcoming Financial Obstacles, Speed Counseling, Free Headshots, and an Evening Cocktail Reception. Take advantage of an opportunity to win cash and other valuable prizes for your business by entering the popular PitchFest contest. Once again, we will have audience voting for best presentation, along with a panel of distinguished judges. The UPS Store--the nation's largest franchise system of retail shipping, postal, print and business service centers—is the event's Platinum sponsor.
SCORE Orlando provides mentors to Central Florida's small businesses and has a team of seasoned professionals available at no cost to help your small business start and grow. BIZFEST provides the community an educational and networking opportunity. The highlight of the day's events will be the PitchFest contest where a total prize package of$8500 in cash along with other prizes will be awarded to entrepreneurs, plus the opportunity to present their business ideas before a group of distinguished judges and the Central Florida business community. Entries will be accepted through April 14, 2017. Six finalists will be selected to compete at the BIZFEST event on May 9. The contest is open to existing and new small business owners based in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Details of the contest and how to enter may be found at www.orlando.score.org/
"We have helped thousands of small business in Central Florida with free mentoring services, and this contest is our way of encouraging the spirit of enterprise and entrepreneurship in our community, plus the opportunity to celebrate SCORE Orlando's more than 50 years in Central Florida. Last year's BIZFEST was a huge success with maximum attendance,"
This event is made possible by our generous sponsors including Platinum Sponsor--The UPS Store; Silver Sponsors-- PayChex, Harbor Community Bank, Central State Bank; Bronze Sponsors—Constant Contact, FranNet; and General Sponsor—Wells Fargo.
About SCORE
Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 10 million aspiring entrepreneurs nationwide. Each year, SCORE provides small business mentoring and workshops to more than 375,000 new and growing businesses. SCORE is a non-profit foundation where more than 12,000 business experts volunteer as mentors in 340+ chapters serving local communities with entrepreneur education to help grow 1 million small businesses.
For more information about starting or operating a small business, call 407/420-4844 for assistance. Visit SCORE at www.orlando.score.org
