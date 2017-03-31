 
News By Tag
* Home And Garden America
* Survival Seeds Vault
* Survival Seeds Vault Giveaway
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Carson city
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31


HAGA Collaborates With DIY Idea Center To Give Away The Farm

The folks at Home and Garden America have teamed up with DIY Idea Center for a giveaway contest titled Giving Away the Farm.
 
 
Complete Survival Seeds Vault, 105 Varieties of Heirloom Fruits & Vegetables
Complete Survival Seeds Vault, 105 Varieties of Heirloom Fruits & Vegetables
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Home And Garden America
* Survival Seeds Vault
* Survival Seeds Vault Giveaway

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Carson city - Nevada - US

CARSON CITY, Nev. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- April 3 was the official launch day of a Home and Garden America giveaway contest that was termed "Giving Away the Farm" which is administered by the folks at the DIY Idea Center. And while they aren't exactly giving away a farm, they are giving away a vegetable, fruit and herb seed vault that could be used to grow a small farm.

"We were delighted and humbled when the folks at DIYideaCenter approached us about doing a giveaway on their very popular website and, of course, we wasted no time in saying yes. Their website is a huge trove of content which draws people in, who are looking for ideas, shortcuts and expert tips on anything from Automotive to Home to Food and Furniture. Naturally, they have millions of people visiting their website over any given period of time which makes a perfect venue for exposing our products," a company spokesman said.

"Our home and garden related products fit perfectly into a large portion of the same demographic as their readers, making it a no-brainer for us to agree to doing giveaways on their website. We chose our very popular 105 Varieties Non-GMO Heirloom Seeds Survival Kit as the product to be given away because it draws people not only from the gardening sector but also from survival minded folks as well. With a retail price of $189.95, the item is currently on sale for $89.99. Now it the perfect opportunity to buy this seed vault and to enter to win," he went on.

"If a person is looking for high-quality gardening seeds with a huge variety, this is the time to enter to win this seeds vault, just in time for spring planting. You can enter yourself and tell all your friends about it so they have a chance at winning along with you. The many 5 Star reviews on Amazon.com will attest to the quality and value represented in this seeds vault. Rave reviews from survivalists and master gardeners confirm that these seeds have an extremely high germination rate and grow huge crops of delicious non GMO food," the spokesman added.

For more information and a chance to win, interested participants can go to http://diyideacenter.com/sweeps/Complete-Survival-Seeds-V...

About Home and Garden America
Home and Garden America is the gardening division of the Charles C Harmon Co LLC. The company offers heirloom non-gmo seeds that are highly recommended by master gardeners and survivalists.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Home And Garden America, Survival Seeds Vault, Survival Seeds Vault Giveaway
Industry:Business
Location:Carson city - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charles C Harmon Co LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share