HAGA Collaborates With DIY Idea Center To Give Away The Farm
The folks at Home and Garden America have teamed up with DIY Idea Center for a giveaway contest titled Giving Away the Farm.
"We were delighted and humbled when the folks at DIYideaCenter approached us about doing a giveaway on their very popular website and, of course, we wasted no time in saying yes. Their website is a huge trove of content which draws people in, who are looking for ideas, shortcuts and expert tips on anything from Automotive to Home to Food and Furniture. Naturally, they have millions of people visiting their website over any given period of time which makes a perfect venue for exposing our products," a company spokesman said.
"Our home and garden related products fit perfectly into a large portion of the same demographic as their readers, making it a no-brainer for us to agree to doing giveaways on their website. We chose our very popular 105 Varieties Non-GMO Heirloom Seeds Survival Kit as the product to be given away because it draws people not only from the gardening sector but also from survival minded folks as well. With a retail price of $189.95, the item is currently on sale for $89.99. Now it the perfect opportunity to buy this seed vault and to enter to win," he went on.
"If a person is looking for high-quality gardening seeds with a huge variety, this is the time to enter to win this seeds vault, just in time for spring planting. You can enter yourself and tell all your friends about it so they have a chance at winning along with you. The many 5 Star reviews on Amazon.com will attest to the quality and value represented in this seeds vault. Rave reviews from survivalists and master gardeners confirm that these seeds have an extremely high germination rate and grow huge crops of delicious non GMO food," the spokesman added.
For more information and a chance to win, interested participants can go to http://diyideacenter.com/
About Home and Garden America
Home and Garden America is the gardening division of the Charles C Harmon Co LLC. The company offers heirloom non-gmo seeds that are highly recommended by master gardeners and survivalists.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
