National Volunteer Appreciation Month Spurs Banquet to Acknowledge Volunteers

-- On Wednesday April 26, the Church of Scientology and the Charity Coalition are hosting the Volunteer Recognition Awards Banquet at 5:30pm in the Historic Fort Harrison in honor of National Volunteer Appreciation Month. Nominated guests will receive certificates and a special award acknowledging them for their service to their communities."We are very excited to continue this tradition of awarding Tampa Bay area volunteers,"said Dylan Pires, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology. "There are so many hard-working people that do an incredible amount for their communities. They deserve to be acknowledged."The banquet starts off with a five-star buffet dinner from the award winning Fort Harrison chefs. Mr. Pires will then welcome the guests and serve as the evening's Master of Ceremonies.Dr. Veronica Walters of the Walters Academy for Entrepreneurship will be the keynote speaker. She will cover her story of how she became the first in her family to go to college, how she pushed herself to get a PhD and now gets to help youth every day.For the awards ceremony, Mr. Pires will acknowledge volunteers and their organizations for their contributions to the community. They will be presented with a special award and those eligible will receive a certificate showing their hours of volunteer work."Humanitarian and Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard, said, 'What is important is how much service you can give the world and how much you can get done and how much better you can make things. These are important things. These are all that are important,'"concluded Mr. Pires, "The awardees are those who get things done."To attend the event or for more information about the Fort Harrison, please contact Dylan Pires at (727) 467-6860 or by email at dylanpires@churchofscientology.net.Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.