Volo Commerce's Customers Can Now Trade on Amazon Business UK
New opportunities for British online retailers in the B2B sector.
Paul Watson, CEO, Volo Commerce comments: "We have been preparing for Amazon Business for some time. Having seen its remarkable growth in the US, we knew this could be a great opportunity for British merchants as well. Our platform has been geared up to support the new service in advance, ensuring that new and current customers can maximise this opportunity right from its launch in the UK. The growth potential for businesses that want to take on this opportunity is huge."
According to the Office for National Statistics, the UK online market for B2B is valued around £96.5bn.
Amazon Business first launched in the US in April 2015. It serves over 400,000 businesses and has generated over $1bn in sales in its first year of activity.
Online retailers interested in this new service can simply sign up for a dedicated B2B account or add the new features to their existing account. Merchants can offer their goods either inclusive or exclusive of VAT, and can cancel at any time by opting out.
Amazon Business also provides access to additional pricing, business profiles and brand-building features to reach procurement professionals. Features like Business-Only Offers, Quantity Pricing and the ability to list credentials give Amazon Business sellers tools to drive growth and further enhance their product portfolio.
At the same time, Amazon Business sellers can take advantage of tiered referral fees that result in a lower fee percentage when business customers buy in bulk.
By using the Volo Commerce platform for Amazon Business online brands and retailers can:
· Launch their operations in a matter of weeks
· Set quantity discounts and tax codes by item
· Filter and separate B2B orders from the B2C ones
· Add a Business account to a Prime account and provide free 2-day shipping services
· Present their products as consumer offers to retail shoppers and business offers to corporate buyers
· Access powerful analytics to identify market trends and quickly assess the state of their business
· Connect their inventory to all marketplaces and channels
"The new functionality within the Volo platform enables our customers to streamline their B2B ecommerce transactions on Amazon Business not only in the UK but also in the US and Germany. In this way, they get increased visibility, access to a wide network of business budgets and reduced fees. We're encouraging all our customers that are interested in approaching this market to consider the Amazon Business opportunity and sign up as soon as possible. This is a great time to make their mark in this sector and stay ahead of competition,"
About Volo
Volo Commerce (https://www.volocommerce.com/
Brands that trust Volo include BMW, Dixons Carphone, Maplin, OFFICE, Superdry and TESCO Outlet. Volo provides ecommerce ERP to a community of online multichannel merchants in all sectors. The company processes annually more than 40 million orders and helps ship over 20 million parcels to nearly 200 countries.
Customers on average achieve over 50% revenue increase in their first year working with Volo and 100% by the end of the third year. Volo headquarters are in the UK, with offices in the UK and US.
