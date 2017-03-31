 
News By Tag
* Tech
* Hbcu
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31

20/20 Shift Black Business Expo: HBCU Edition Connects Students With The Tech Industry

 
NEW YORK - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Kicking off the 20/20 Shift Black Business Expo: HBCU Edition sponsored by Mastercard and Spotify on Saturday, April 15 at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, we're showcasing the best and brightest in Black business, including alumni from FAMU.

Current students will get the chance to connect with local and nationally-recognized tech professionals, as well as meet entrepreneurs innovating their respective industries. As an entrepreneur, you'll have the opportunity to meet and connect with other entrepreneurs also contributing to the local economy.

Event Agenda:

• Opening remarks - 11 am
• Shopping & networking - 11:15 am
• Panel of entrepreneurs - 12:30 pm
• Fireside chat with 2020 Shift Founder Ariel Lopez and Xavier Jernigan of Spotify - 1:30 pm
• Keynote TBD - 2:00 pm
• Shopping & networking - 2:30 pm

For students, it will be an excellent chance to connect with local companies for internships and other hiring efforts. Entrepreneurs will also meet and connect while hearing from community and business leaders, while sharing their tips for success from across industries. We'll also have a special tech startup pitch competition, food, drinks and much more.

About 20/20Shift (http://www.2020shift.com/)

After experiencing the diversity issue first-hand, we created 2020Shift to help tech and digital media companies diversify their recruitment process, retain minority talent and provide leadership and skills-based training to the industry's next leaders. We've built amazing relationships with contemporary companies making waves in diversity and inclusion.
End
Source:20/20 Shift
Email:***@deluxepublicity.com Email Verified
Phone:347-721-4414
Tags:Tech, Hbcu, Business
Industry:Event
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Deluxe Publicity PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share