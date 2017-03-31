News By Tag
French Gerleman Announces Opening of New Branch in Springfield, MO
President Mike Stanfill expressed his excitement for growing the company's presence in Southwestern Missouri. "We're eager to join the Springfield community. This facility provides a great location from which to serve our existing business along the Interstate 44 corridor, and we recognize the tremendous potential that exists in this city," said Stanfill. "Our goal is to better support our existing customers while cultivating healthy relationships with many new ones throughout the area."
Located near I-44 and Chestnut Expressway, French Gerleman will offer products and services ranging from Datacom, Safety, Electrical Supply, Power Transmission, and featuring Siemens Automation Products, to the Southwestern Missouri area. French Gerleman is the exclusive distributor of Siemens Automation in Western Missouri and Kansas.
This branch will include office and warehouse space, as well as a large in-house sales counter open to the public Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Its phone number is 417-799-0200.
Craig Reynolds, western region VP, is optimistic about expansion of their geographic footprint. "Just like the products, French Gerleman is advancing at a great pace," said Reynolds. "I'm happy that we have an opportunity to support businesses in Springfield and strengthen our position in this growing region."
A fifth generation, family owned business founded in 1923, French Gerleman has grown over the years from a small shop in St. Louis to include automation, electrical supply, datacom, power transmission and safety products and services to industrial, commercial and construction markets. The Springfield branch is the first new French Gerleman branch to open since 2000.
About French Gerleman:
French Gerleman is the region's leading supplier of automation, electrical supply, datacom, power transmission and safety products and services to industrial, commercial and construction markets. Based in St. Louis, MO, French Gerleman has locations in Kansas City; Quincy, IL; Columbia, MO; and Washington, MO. With nearly 100 years in the industry, French Gerleman is a recipient of the St. Louis Business Journal's 2016 Family Business Award. For more information, visit www.frenchgerleman.com.
