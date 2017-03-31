News By Tag
Calgary's first indoor archery tag arena to open April 14, 2017
"Our vision is to promote a healthy active lifestyle by providing a fun, immersive, and engaging experience,"
Archery tag is an immersive experience that allows two teams to battle each other in an arena. The rules are similar to dodgeball, in that the objective is to strike the opposing team's players in order to eliminate them from the game.
Upon arriving at Archery Games Calgary, players receive instructions on how to shoot a bow and arrow, and target practice before their game. No athletic ability or previous experience is needed! As well, each player is provided with safety equipment to use while at the facility. The arrows used at Archery Games Calgary are foam-tipped so, unlike paintball, even at close range the arrows are designed to have little impact on players. This creates an archery tag game experience that's suitable for the whole family.
A session at Archery Games Calgary is 75 minutes in duration. This includes instruction time as well as gameplay. Up to 20 players can play in a game of archery tag. Players must be at least 10 years of age for play during regular hours, and pricing is $24.95 per person. Archery Games Calgary also has youth hours available on Saturdays and Sundays at both 10:00am and 11:00am. These two timeslots are reserved exclusively for archers aged 7 to 12 and the price of admission is discounted to $19.95 per person. In addition, Archery Games Calgary offers competitive archery leagues for different ages and skill levels.
Archery Games Calgary is brought to you by the same team that opened Calgary's first escape room chain, The Locked Room. "Archery Games is exciting to us because people can have new fun experiences every time," says Fitzgerald. "Our team is also excited to be able to try out our own game, as we know all the tricks with The Locked Room."
To learn more about Archery Games Calgary, please visit https://www.archerygamescalgary.ca/
About Archery Games Calgary:
Archery Games Calgary provides the ultimate action-packed battle experience that is fun for people of all ages. The game allows 2 teams to battle each other in an arena, similar to dodge-ball in that the objective is to strike the opposing team's players in order to and eliminate them from the game. The main difference being that instead of throwing rubber balls at each other you will be equipped with bows, foam-tipped arrows and helmets!
