Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Working Class Hero: The Autobiography Of Billy B., A Hyper Human"

Industry News





"Working Class Hero: The Autobiography Of Billy B., A Hyper Human, Book 1"
NEW YORK - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Working Class Hero: The Autobiography Of Billy B., A Hyper Human, Book 1" written by James Robert Smith and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

The general population refers to them as "Odds", people who suffer from AOHD (Adult Onset Hyper-Development Disorder). Such people wake up one day to find that they're suddenly super-human. They can do things like leap tall buildings. Lift bulldozers over their heads. Read minds. Throw fireballs. Melt steel with a thought. Fly at supersonic speeds, and so on. And what happens? Uncle Sam makes them sign up with the Feds and punch a clock. Or else. Now, for the first time, we get the real deal, the true story.

Order your audiobook copy of "Working Class Hero: The Autobiography Of Billy B., A Hyper Human, Book 1" written by James Robert Smith and narrated by Doug Greene on Audible today:

http://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/Working-Class-Hero-Audiobook/B06XZRW2T2/ref=a_search_c4_1_1_srTtl?qid=1491496337&sr=1-1

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
