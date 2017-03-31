News By Tag
North Suburban YMCA Honored in North Shore Choice Awards
Community voting gives Northbrook, Illinois YMCA "best of" awards in nine different categories.
The NSYMCA, located at 2705 Techny Road in Northbrook, has served the northern suburbs of Chicago for almost half a century. It offers a full spectrum of programs for all ages that promote wellness, youth development, and social responsibility. The breadth of the Y's quality programs was reflected in the variety of awards received in the North Shore Choice Awards.
The inaugural awards ceremony was held on March 22, 2017 at the Winnetka Community House. Members of the Y's management staff and department chairs were present to receive the awards from Heather Warthen, COO/Chief Event Officer for 22nd Century Media.
"We are overwhelmed by the support the community has shown for us in these awards," noted Howard Schultz, President/CEO of the NSYMCA. "It demonstrates that people truly appreciate the quality of our programs, facilities, and most of all, our dedicated staff. We are committed to exceeding expectations and delivering outstanding experiences that are affordable and accessible to everyone."
For information about programs at the North Suburban YMCA, visit NSYMCA.org. (http://nsymca.org/
About the North Suburban YMCA
The North Suburban YMCA serves 15 northern suburbs of Chicago, and for over 48 years has provided programs and services that address youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility every day. Working together for good is who we are: An association of people united in a common effort to help individuals become healthier, more connected, and confident. There is no other nonprofit quite like the Y: We have the national and local presence and partnerships to not just promise, but deliver, positive change, making sure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive. For more information, visit nsymca.org
