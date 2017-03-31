News By Tag
Congressman Connects with Portland Women in Technology
PDXWIT host fireside chat with Portland Congressman Earl Blumenauer.
Congressman Blumenauer will be available to answer open questions from the audience including top issues such as women's rights, women's health, gender equality and health care.
"I am looking forward to joining PDXWIT for this timely discussion about what we can do to help close the wage gap, address stereotypes and discrimination, and get more women and girls engaged in computer science and STEM-related fields." said Congressman Blumenauer.
This event is open to the public with limited seating of 200 participants. Guests are encouraged to RSVP for the event via www.pdxwit.org. Guests are welcome to submit questions in advance through a link on the event registration page.
PDXWIT is a community-based non-profit organization. Our purpose is to strengthen the Portland women in tech community by offering: educational programs, partnerships, mentorships, resources and opportunities. We are unifying a supportive environment for current and potential women in tech, all of whom are committed to helping each other. Our goal is to bring together and empower current women in tech and to encourage others to pursue tech careers. This is our step towards reducing the gender imbalance in the industry and addressing the current negative effects of that imbalance on women.
To register to this event please visit http://www.pdxwit.org/
Media Contact
PDW Women in Technology
kfoster@selleractive.com
