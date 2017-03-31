News By Tag
Finishing Line Press Announces the Publication of INNOCENCE by Patricia Carragon
INNOCENCE by Patricia Carragon
Georgetown, KY — April 7, 2017 — Finishing Line Press is pleased to announce the publication of Innocence, a new collection of twenty-five poemsby Patricia Carragon. Innocence is about how reality burns the "cookie-cutter"
Patricia Carragon has the resilience to overcome obstacles—a fighter who bounces back before the ten count. Amy Barone, author of "Kamikaze Dance"(Finishing Line Press), says, "The poems' heroine rarely frets, but accepts conflict and missed connections with grace. Readers will delight in Patricia Carragon's poems brimming with irony, imagination, and ordinary life gone amok." Cindy Hochman, Editor-in-chief of First Literary Review-East, sums it up: "There is, however, a vital remnant of a happy fairytale that survives in Carragon's poems: the M-A-G-I-C she sprinkles into each and every one of them, reminding us to hold fast to those treasures that give us permission to live happily ever after." And lastly, Karen Neuberg, author of "Myself Taking Stage" (Finishing Line Press) and "Detailed Still" (Poets Wear Prada), says, "This is a beautiful book of poems about the power of imagination and a resilient spirit that has risen like a phoenix from the ashes of innocence to gift us all with her creative magic."
Brooklyn writer Patricia Carragon loves cupcakes, chocolate, cats, and haiku. As a child, she'd write and illustrate a make-believe newspaper. However, she wasn't encouraged to write until the early '90s when she wrote witty pitches for her Brunch 'n Fun social activities at St. Bartholomew's Church. One friend encouraged her to explore her literary muse. Another friend said that her eulogy for Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis had poetic resonance.
Ms. Carragon is an avid writer of short stories, prose, and poetry. Her first book of poems is Journey to the Center of My Mind (Rogue Scholars Press, 2005), followed by Urban Haiku and More (Fierce Grace Press, 2010). The Cupcake Chronicles is forthcoming from Poets Wear Prada. Her publication credits include Allbook Books, The Avocet, BigCityLit, Bear Creek Haiku, Boog City, CLWN WR, Clockwise Cat, Danse Macabre, Drunk Monkeys, Home Planet News, Inertia, Lips, Levure littéraire, Long Island Quarterly, Mad Hatters' Review, Maintenant, The Mom Egg, Panoply, poeticdiversity, Tribe Magazine, The Toronto Quarterly, Word Salad, Yellow Chair Review, and others. She is a member of brevitas, a group fiercely dedicated to short poems, and is a member of Pen Women's Literary Workshop and Tamarind. She is one of the Executive Editors for Home Planet News Online.
Ms. Carragon hosts the Brooklyn-based Brownstone Poets and is the editor-in-chief of its annual anthology. Since August 2005, Brownstone Poets still continues to be a safe haven for the written and spoken word. It is an open mic reading held usually on first Saturdays with two or three guest readers.
INNOCENCE can be ordered online at www.finishinglinepress.com or www.amazon.com
$14.99 retail, 44 pages,Finishing Line Press (March 3, 2017)
ISBN-10: 1635341523, ISBN-13: 978-163534152, First Edition
About Finishing Line Press
Finishing Line Press (www.finishinglinepress.com)
CONTACTS:
Christen Kincaid, Senior Editor
Finishing Line Press
Phone: 859-514-8966
flpbookstore@
Finishingbooks@
Patricia Carragon
pcarragon@gmail.com
