 
News By Tag
* Book Release
* Poetry
* Finishing Line Press
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31


Finishing Line Press Announces the Publication of INNOCENCE by Patricia Carragon

 
 
CARRAGON-PATRICIA-INNOCENCE
CARRAGON-PATRICIA-INNOCENCE
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Book Release
* Poetry
* Finishing Line Press

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Brooklyn - New York - US

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Finishing Line Press Announces the Publication of

INNOCENCE by Patricia Carragon

Georgetown, KY — April 7, 2017 — Finishing Line Press is pleased to announce the publication of Innocence, a new collection of twenty-five poemsby Patricia Carragon. Innocence is about how reality burns the "cookie-cutter" expectations of childhood and the "success stories" of adulthood. In several poems, reality is the extension of unescapable nightmares—the ones that hit you in the gut. But reality is also the source for inspiration, humor, hope, dignity, and joy. Ms. Carragon's words understand the complexities of struggle—words that many of her readers could relate to.

Patricia Carragon has the resilience to overcome obstacles—a fighter who bounces back before the ten count. Amy Barone, author of "Kamikaze Dance"(Finishing Line Press), says, "The poems' heroine rarely frets, but accepts conflict and missed connections with grace. Readers will delight in Patricia Carragon's poems brimming with irony, imagination, and ordinary life gone amok." Cindy Hochman, Editor-in-chief of First Literary Review-East, sums it up: "There is, however, a vital remnant of a happy fairytale that survives in Carragon's poems: the M-A-G-I-C she sprinkles into each and every one of them, reminding us to hold fast to those treasures that give us permission to live happily ever after." And lastly, Karen Neuberg, author of "Myself Taking Stage" (Finishing Line Press) and "Detailed Still" (Poets Wear Prada), says, "This is a beautiful book of poems about the power of imagination and a resilient spirit that has risen like a phoenix from the ashes of innocence to gift us all with her creative magic."

Brooklyn writer Patricia Carragon loves cupcakes, chocolate, cats, and haiku. As a child, she'd write and illustrate a make-believe newspaper. However, she wasn't encouraged to write until the early '90s when she wrote witty pitches for her Brunch 'n Fun social activities at St. Bartholomew's Church. One friend encouraged her to explore her literary muse. Another friend said that her eulogy for Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis had poetic resonance.

Ms. Carragon is an avid writer of short stories, prose, and poetry. Her first book of poems is Journey to the Center of My Mind (Rogue Scholars Press, 2005), followed by Urban Haiku and More (Fierce Grace Press, 2010). The Cupcake Chronicles is forthcoming from Poets Wear Prada. Her publication credits include Allbook Books, The Avocet, BigCityLit, Bear Creek Haiku, Boog City, CLWN WR, Clockwise Cat, Danse Macabre, Drunk Monkeys, Home Planet News, Inertia, Lips, Levure littéraire, Long Island Quarterly, Mad Hatters' Review, Maintenant, The Mom Egg, Panoply, poeticdiversity, Tribe Magazine, The Toronto Quarterly, Word Salad, Yellow Chair Review, and others. She is a member of brevitas, a group fiercely dedicated to short poems, and is a member of Pen Women's Literary Workshop and Tamarind. She is one of the Executive Editors for Home Planet News Online.

Ms. Carragon hosts the Brooklyn-based Brownstone Poets and is the editor-in-chief of its annual anthology. Since August 2005, Brownstone Poets still continues to be a safe haven for the written and spoken word. It is an open mic reading held usually on first Saturdays with two or three guest readers.

INNOCENCE can be  ordered online at www.finishinglinepress.com or www.amazon.com

$14.99 retail, 44 pages,Finishing Line Press (March 3, 2017)

ISBN-10: 1635341523, ISBN-13: 978-163534152, First Edition 

About Finishing Line Press

Finishing Line Press (www.finishinglinepress.com) is an award-winning small press publisher based in Georgetown, Kentucky, USA, which has provided an optimal outlet for poets since 1993.

CONTACTS:

Christen Kincaid, Senior Editor
Finishing Line Press
Phone: 859-514-8966
flpbookstore@aol.com
Finishingbooks@aol.com

Patricia Carragon
pcarragon@gmail.com

Contact
Patricia Carragon
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Book Release, Poetry, Finishing Line Press
Industry:Books
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brownstone Poets News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share