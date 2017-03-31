News By Tag
Fort Bend to make history as the first TX school district to issue Green Bonds for capital project
The Fort Bend Independent School District will issue green bonds to fund environmentally-friendly construction of three new schools
The district plans to issue a total of $99 million tax-exempt bonds in April 2017, and approximately $52 million of the bonds will be designated as Green Bonds, part of a $484 million bond package approved by the District's voters in 2014. The bond issue will be senior managed by Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co., LLC (SCSCO) the nation's top minority- and woman-owned municipal finance firm, with offices throughout the nation, including three in Texas.
Proceeds from the sale of the Green Bonds will finance the construction of Donald Leonetti Elementary School in the Sienna Plantation subdivision, James C. Neill Elementary in the Harvest Green subdivision, and James Patterson Elementary in Grand Vista, all in Fort Bend County, one of Texas' fastest growing areas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston.
Following the approval of the 2014 Bond Program, the FBISD Board of Trustees adopted its Elementary School Education Specifications, which state that the District's future elementary schools should be designed to LEED/high-performance standards and obtain LEED certification.
The three new elementary schools opening for the 2017-18 school year will include green features such as building materials with higher levels of recycled content, energy efficient HVAC equipment, and heat reducing features such as light-colored building materials and green space.
They will open at the start of the 2017-2018 school year.
FirstSouthwest, a division of Hilltop Securities Inc. will serve as the financial advisor and Bracewell LLP will serve as the bond counsel to the District. Greenberg Traurig, LLP will serve as underwriters' counsel.
Green Bonds are a new and growing sector of the national municipal bond market, allowing public entities to finance capital construction in a way that supports environmentally responsible investment.
The District will be the first school district in the state to take advantage of this unique financing opportunity, joining the University of Texas and other institutions of higher learning in recent years, such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Indiana University, all of whom have issued Green Bonds to financing LEED certified buildings.
The District currently enrolls 74,500 students on 75 campuses and is expected to increase to 85,000 students by 2026.
