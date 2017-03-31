 
Industry News





BGC Career & College Fair Opens the Door to New Opportunities for Area Teens

 
 
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Each year the Boys & Girls Club coordinates a Career & College Fair for both Club teens and general teen population of Mercer County. This fair will run similar to any job/career fair in that each vendor/professional has a table and students move from table-to-table asking questions and picking up materials. Typically, we expect to have 150-200 high school students attending this fair. Since we are hosting this fair in our new Community Center in Lawrence, and advertising to a broader market, we hope to double attendance this year. We have a great mix of colleges, trade schools, companies and individual professionals attending this year to provide career exploration information for our teens.

The purpose of the BGC Career & College Fair is to provide Mercer County teens with an opportunity to learn about post-secondary career & educational opportunities. For teens who have participated in our Career Launch program, it is a chance for them to focus on their career options, get more detailed information about potential career paths, and help them in their decision making process of what to do next. It also allows teens to practice their public speaking skills and interfacing with potential employers.

For more information, please visit http://www.bgcmercer.org/events-page/national-boys-girls-....

About the Boys & Girls Club of Mercer County:

The Boys & Girls Club of Mercer County has been providing children and teens with educational, career, and enrichment activities through after school, weekend, and summer programs since 1937. Today, the Club provides programs and services to 2,300 youths in the Greater Mercer County area that attend programs in our Trenton Clubhouse, six public school sites in the City of Trenton, and our Community Center in Lawrence Township. For more information, visit www.bgcmercer.org.

Contact
Henry Shen
Boys & Girls Clubs of Mercer County
***@bgcmercer.org
End
Source:Boys & Girls Clubs of Mercer County
Email:***@bgcmercer.org Email Verified
