Country(s)
Industry News
Don Barnhart Brings Nightly Laughter To Las Vegas
Jokesters Comedy Club and The D Casino Hotel welcomes the return of Don Barnhart and friends in the late night comedy show that doesn't hold back.
Beginning April 10th, Jokesters welcomes the return of comedian Don Barnhart. Don's standup comedy is both funny and intelligent. He brings social awareness to light with thought provoking insights that are as hysterical as they are poignant. The Las Vegas Review Journal recently called Don Barnhart's show one of their "Best Bets".
Jokesters Comedy Club inside The D Casino Hotel is the only full time Comedy Club downtown on Fremont Street featuring the best local and national comedy talent.
Barnhart is proud to share the spotlight creating stage time for newer acts. In a recent interview, Barnhart stated, "There is so much great comedy talent here in Las Vegas and giving them a professional stage to showcase is an important step in helping them grow as comedians."
Barnhart's stellar reputation in the comedy community is one of the reasons so many celebrity guest comedians often pop in to do sets when they're in town. Showcasing the best talent is what Jokesters does best as they recently finished production on the premiere episode of Jokesters TV, the new late night syndicated comedy series. Produced by Jokesters and Don Barnhart Entertainment, Jokesters TV showcases some of the best local and national comedy talent shining the spotlight on these acts that perform regularly at the club.
https://www.youtube.com/
Barnhart is the founder of Battle Comics and is committed to bringing the highest quality of comedy talent to entertain the troops. Battle Comics is currently sending out 2 different tours hiring 10 different comics to bring laughter to those that serve. Don also appears in the film I Am Battle Comic, the new documentary from filmmaker Jordan Brady about the importance of entertaining the troops. Brady joined the Battle Comics on a recent trip to Kuwait and Afghanistan where they visited and performed for many of the troops based in Las Vegas including the 17th Sustainment Brigade.
The film includes behind the scenes footage along with interviews from many of the comedians that have recently volunteered their time to go overseas including George Wallace, George Lopez and Dave Attell. The comedians share their insights and thoughts on the impact of entertaining the troops and the importance of keeping our soldiers' moral high.
The Las Vegas Premiere of I Am Battle Comic May 31st at the AMC Town Square and 100% of ticket sales go to For Veterans Sake giving service dogs to veterans suffering from PTSD. Ticket info can be found here. Tickets to I Am Battle Comic
Jokesters Comedy Club doors open at 10pm. Seating is on a first come first served basis although VIP seating is available.
Jokesters is conveniently located inside The D Casino Hotel and features 3 hours of FREE Validated parking and is already considered one of the best Comedy Clubs in the country.
Located in the heart of Fremont Street Jokesters Comedy Club is on the 2nd floor Inside The D Casino Hotel 301 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101
Parking: The D Hotel offers both Valet and 3 hours of FREE (validated) self-parking.
Phone: (702) 388-2111
Age: Jokesters Comedy Club is a 21 and over event. No minors allowed.
Tickets begin at $29.95 and can be purchased on any of the ticket websites or directly from the club at: thed.showare.com/
For more information, please contact Don Barnhart directly.
Contact
Don Barnhart Entertainment
***@donbarnhart.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse