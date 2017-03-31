 
Industry News





Lake Lawn Resort rolls out new fish and seafood offerings on Fridays

 
 
DELAVAN, Wis. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT: With a commitment to bring new culinary experiences to guests and local residents, Lake Lawn Resort is refreshing its Friday seafood specials with new entrees available at the Frontier Restaurant and Lookout Bar & Eatery.

WHEN: Every Friday

WHERE: Frontier Restaurant and Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St. Delavan, WI 53115

The Lookout Bar & Eatery will offer its original Wisconsin Pub Fish Fry beginning Friday, April 14. Using exclusive Wisconsin beer batter, fresh Boston cod and house-made tartar sauce, diners can relish in the classic Friday night fare while sitting lakeside with good company. Creamy coleslaw, fresh potato pancakes or wedges and cornbread hush puppies will round out the bountiful meal.

In addition, the Frontier Restaurant will roll out its Friday Night Lake and Sea Fest beginning Friday, April 21. Led by Director of Culinary Operations, David Ross, the gourmet offerings will feature New England clam chowder and lobster bisque, as well as rustic crostini with mozzarella and sun-dried tomatoes and buttermilk calamari. Following the starters, diners will have a variety of decadent seafood entrees to choose from. Options include: a whole Main lobster dinner with tri-colored potatoes, seasonal fresh vegetables, drawn butter and cheddar chive cornbread; a pecan crusted walleye pike fillet finished with lemon herb Chablis butter; a rushing waters rainbow trout du 'chef; colossal diver scallops with roasted sweet potato puree and maple glazed pork belly; or seafood pasta Arrabiata with shrimp, mussels and thick spaghetti noodles in a spiced tomato seafood sauce.

Friday-night reservations are recommended and can be placed by calling 262.725.9155. For complete menus, visit http://www.LakeLawnResort.com.

About Lake Lawn Resort

The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and watersport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.

Contact
Brienne Schaefer
***@ebadvertising.com
