Whitelabel ITSolutions Is Now A Part of One of New York's Biggest Internet Peering Exchanges

By Whitelabel ITSolutions partaking in the Internet Peering Exchange, our customers are one connection away from hundreds of major telecom and data networks on a single highly available service platform.

-- Being a part of this Internet Peering Exchange will bring Whitelabel ITSolutions "inside" core facilities by giving customers the option to cross connect to many active IP networks operated by other providers in their centers. Whitelabel ITSolutions now has access to these networks as they are instrumental to our customers' growth. The Internet Peering Exchange allows Whitelabel ITSolutions to provide even more choice to our customers looking for more high quality IP network peering points using the Peering Internet Exchange.ABOUT THE EXCHANGEThe Internet Peering Exchange is a neutral, privately owned and managed packet and Internet exchange, providing a high performance Internet peering fabric for participants. It allows customers to reduce operating costs by aggregating ISPs, content providers, enterprises and others on a single highly available service platform so that Internet traffic may have direct access to destination networks.BENEFITSExtremely cost-effective compared with IP Transit.Better performance reliability and reduced latency.Admittance to a repository of peering contacts and policies by company.Assistance from the peering community on establishing peering.Disaster recovery for your connections at other exchange locations.With 105 members in the New York Internet Peering Exchange look to expand your network reach with the help of Whitelabel ITSoolutions to companies such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Yahoo! just to name a few.