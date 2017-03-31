News By Tag
Whitelabel ITSolutions Is Now A Part of One of New York's Biggest Internet Peering Exchanges
By Whitelabel ITSolutions partaking in the Internet Peering Exchange, our customers are one connection away from hundreds of major telecom and data networks on a single highly available service platform.
ABOUT THE EXCHANGE
The Internet Peering Exchange is a neutral, privately owned and managed packet and Internet exchange, providing a high performance Internet peering fabric for participants. It allows customers to reduce operating costs by aggregating ISPs, content providers, enterprises and others on a single highly available service platform so that Internet traffic may have direct access to destination networks.
BENEFITS
Extremely cost-effective compared with IP Transit.
Better performance reliability and reduced latency.
Admittance to a repository of peering contacts and policies by company.
Assistance from the peering community on establishing peering.
Disaster recovery for your connections at other exchange locations.
With 105 members in the New York Internet Peering Exchange look to expand your network reach with the help of Whitelabel ITSoolutions to companies such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Yahoo! just to name a few.
