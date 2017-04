Dudie Burger Festival Fundraiser at Oren Dunn City Museum

Come & Get your piping hot "Dudie" Dough Burgers! Celebrate a simpler time when a burger cost 5 cents and family was everything. The Dudie Burger Festival is your place to enjoy good food, good fun and good company!

Dudie Burger Festival Poster

Media Contact

Rae Mathis Guess

6628416438

***@tupeloms.gov Rae Mathis Guess6628416438

End

-- Come on out to the 15Annual Dudie Burger Festival slated for Saturday, May 6at Oren Dunn City Museum from 10 to 4.Bring the whole family to enjoy a fun-filled day of music, games and activities for the children.Sink your teeth into a delicious dough burger from the iconic Dudie's Diner.We will have music to satisfy all ages. Live entertainment will be Wishbone and The Others. The Dudie Burger Festival would not be complete without oldies and doo-whop.Children's activities include: train rides around Ballard Park and bouncies with a $5 wristband, paint the VW Bug, games, a petting zoo and much more.Don't forget to sign up for the Dudie Burger Eating Contest.This is a fundraiser for the Friends of Oren Dunn City Museum, a nonprofit group which supports programs and preservation projects for the museum. The Friends are in need of additional sponsors. We offer 3 levels: $300, $500, and $1,000. Businesses interested in sponsoring may contact the number given below. www.tupeloms.gov/oren-dunn-city-museum/Contact Oren Dunn City Museum for more information. (662) 841-6438; rae.mathis@tupeloms.gov;www.tupeloms.gov/oren-dunn-city-museum/ or http://tupelo.net/ events/dudie- burger-festival- 2/