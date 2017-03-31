 
News By Tag
* Tupelo
* Festival
* Things To Do
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tupelo
  Mississippi
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31

Dudie Burger Festival Fundraiser at Oren Dunn City Museum

Come & Get your piping hot "Dudie" Dough Burgers! Celebrate a simpler time when a burger cost 5 cents and family was everything. The Dudie Burger Festival is your place to enjoy good food, good fun and good company!
 
 
Dudie Burger Festival Poster
Dudie Burger Festival Poster
TUPELO, Miss. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Come on out to the 15th Annual Dudie Burger Festival slated for Saturday, May 6th at Oren Dunn City Museum from 10 to 4.

Bring the whole family to enjoy a fun-filled day of music, games and activities for the children.

Sink your teeth into a delicious dough burger from the iconic Dudie's Diner.

We will have music to satisfy all ages. Live entertainment will be Wishbone and The Others. The Dudie Burger Festival would not be complete without oldies and doo-whop.

Children's activities include: train rides around Ballard Park and bouncies with a $5 wristband, paint the VW Bug, games, a petting zoo and much more.

Don't forget to sign up for the Dudie Burger Eating Contest.

This is a fundraiser for the Friends of Oren Dunn City Museum, a nonprofit group which supports programs and preservation projects for the museum. The Friends are in need of additional sponsors. We offer 3 levels: $300, $500, and $1,000. Businesses interested in sponsoring may contact the number given below. www.tupeloms.gov/oren-dunn-city-museum/

Contact Oren Dunn City Museum for more information. (662) 841-6438; rae.mathis@tupeloms.gov; www.tupeloms.gov/oren-dunn-city-museum/ or http://tupelo.net/events/dudie-burger-festival-2/

Media Contact
Rae Mathis Guess
6628416438
***@tupeloms.gov
End
Source:
Email:***@tupeloms.gov Email Verified
Tags:Tupelo, Festival, Things To Do
Industry:Event
Location:Tupelo - Mississippi - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share