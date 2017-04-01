News By Tag
Association of South Asian A cappella Announces All-American Awaaz
ASA presents the first ever best-of-the-best South Asian A cappella competition of nationally ranked teams
Competing teams from universities across the U.S. will gather at Baruch College's Mason Hall to battle for the title of top South Asian a cappella team. The South Asian a cappella competitive circuit currently consists of five established and nationally acclaimed competitions:
· Anahat (University of California, Berkeley)
· Awaazein (University of Texas at Dallas)
· Gathe Raho (University of Iowa)
· Sangeet Saagar (North Carolina State University)
· Yaadein (Boston University)
Teams slated to compete include RAAG from Rutgers University, Maize Mirchi from University of Michigan, Swaram from Texas A&M, Dhamakapella from Case Western Reserve University, and Tufaan from the University of Miami. The competition also includes two wildcard teams, MIT Ohms and Anokha from University of Maryland.
"This year's competition is the first of its kind, highlighting a sub-genre of contemporary a cappella while bringing together the South Asian and music-loving communities in New York," said Sahaana Sridhar, President of ASA. "All-American Awaaz promises to be an exciting show for all ages and we are delighted to be able to share this moment with our friends at Little Kids Rock."
A portion of the profits from this year's All-American Awaaz will go to Little Kids Rock (LKR), a national nonprofit that has quickly become the largest free music education program in the U.S. by bringing free, weekly music lessons to more than 275,000 public school children. LKR is dedicated to ensuring that every student has the opportunity to unlock his or her inner musician. They provide music education to underserved school children across the country in grades K-12.
The competition takes place on April 22 at 6:30PM. Tickets, which range from $25-$35, can be purchased online at www.desiacappella.org/
ABOUT ASSOCIATION OF SOUTH ASIAN A CAPPELLA
The Association of South Asian A cappella (ASA) is a nonprofit organization founded in April 2016 by a team of alumni of South Asian A cappella groups. The organization aims to build a nationwide network to unite the community and strengthen the bonds not only between teams and universities, but also between the South Asian and Contemporary A cappella communities.
ABOUT LITTLE KIDS ROCK
Little Kids Rock is a national nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives by restoring, expanding, and innovating music education in our schools. The organization partners with public school districts to train teachers to run its innovative Modern Band curriculum. They also donate all the accompanying instruments and resources necessary to teach popular music in a way that empowers students to experience instant achievement. What began as a single after-school guitar class has since exploded into a national movement that brings free, weekly music lessons to over 275,000 public school children through the efforts of more than 1,800 teachers in 147 school districts nationwide. To date, Little Kids Rock has served more than 500,000 students.
Media Contact
Neha Gandhi
9738644003
***@desiacappella.org
End
