Lake Lawn Resort to host special lunch in celebration of Administrative Professionals Day
WHEN: Wednesday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: Frontier Restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St. Delavan, WI 53115
A bountiful salad selection will kick off the lunch hour and include Italiano garden salad, Panzanella Italian bread salad, Amaretto fresh fruit salad, and bow tie pasta salad with fresh basil and roasted grape tomatoes. A variety of fresh baked artisan pizzas and flatbreads will also be available. Plus, a select pasta bar will feature all the delicious fixings for diners to create a customized spread. Shrimp, chicken, meatballs, Italian sausages and vegetables, as well as a variety of sauces and noodles, will be offered. An assortment of gelato and lemon ice will round out the Italian-inspired lunch.
Reservations are recommended and can be placed by calling the Frontier Restaurant at 262.725.9155. For more information, visit http://www.LakeLawnResort.com.
About Lake Lawn Resort
The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and watersport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.
Contact
Brienne Schaefer
***@ebadvertising.com
