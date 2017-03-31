SAP-based Solutions from WMD at the CFO Executive Summit Prague

Invoice Processing, Procurement and Archiving with WMD's xSuite for SAP — Practice-Oriented Talk by WMD CEE s.r.o.

Contact

Barbara Wirtz

+49 (0)4102 88 38 36

***@wmd.de Barbara Wirtz+49 (0)4102 88 38 36

End

-- The CFO Executive Summit Conference will take place on April 27/28, 2017 in Czech capitol Prague. WMD CEE s.r.o., the Slovenian WMD Group subsidiary headquartered in Bratislava, Slovakia, will report on WMD's SAP-based solution portfolio for invoice processing, procurement, and archiving. WMD CEE s.r.o. specializes in managed services to relieve SAP users of the administrative workload attached to their xSuite solutions.In a practically oriented talk on 27 April, 2017 at the CFO Executive Summit, Sven Rossbach, Managing Director of WMD CEE, will speak on steps to improving efficiency and effectivity in SAP-integrated document management, with Allianz Business Services as its case scenario. Attendees will learn how Allianz used xSuite for SAP to link incoming invoices to procurement processes and streamline business processes in finance. Before coming to WMD, Rossbach served as Managing Director of the transnational Shared Services Center at Allianz AG.An integrated solution like xSuite for SAP enables archiving, procurement management and invoice processing within SAP. WMD's xSuite employs the most advanced technologies to link different processes. This makes work processes in procure-to-pay truly end-to-end.Companies operating on an international level increasingly expect extended support for implemented solutions and for various administrative tasks. In response to customer requests, WMD has consolidated its experience in the sphere of managed services and offers this know-how through its subsidiary in Bratislava. A standardized managed services concept and customer-oriented service packages with attractive pricing are available. Customers and users of xSuite for SAP can have WMD CEE s.r.o.'s trained experts run the extended maintenance and administration tasks.For more information on the CFO Executive Summit Prague, please see: