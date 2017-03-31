News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Six New Church's Chicken® Locations Planned for Wichita
Restaurants Jump Start Re-Entry into Market Amid Renewed Demand
The first restaurant, scheduled to open later this year, will feature 1,850 square feet, a drive-thru and Church's Chicken's new STAR Image Design, including new interior seating options and new exterior design with contemporary lighting inside and out. The remaining restaurants could feature up to 2,200 square feet of space.
"I believe the market is ripe for Church's re-entry into the Wichita market area," said Mike Jizzini, majority partner with Wichita Restaurants, LLC. "We expect our new restaurant construction, along with growing demand for Church's great chicken experience, to establish our dominance among quick service chains in this area."
Franchisee Mike Jizzini has an extensive background in franchise and quick service chain restaurant operations and plans to maintain a hands-on presence throughout each restaurant's opening to ensure a successful launch.
"We fully expect the Wichita-area re-entry and expansion to be successful,"
About Church's Chicken®
Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse