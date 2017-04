Restaurants Jump Start Re-Entry into Market Amid Renewed Demand

End

--(http://www.churchs.com/), the global quick service restaurant chain, announced today that it has entered into a multi-location development agreement with Wichita Restaurants, LLC for six new restaurants in the Wichita, Kansas area. The expansion represents re-entry into that market amid renewed demand.is world-renowned for their freshly-prepared original and spicy chicken and fresh-baked honey-butter biscuits made from scratch daily.The first restaurant, scheduled to open later this year, will feature 1,850 square feet, a drive-thru andnew STAR Image Design, including new interior seating options and new exterior design with contemporary lighting inside and out. The remaining restaurants could feature up to 2,200 square feet of space."I believe the market is ripe forre-entry into the Wichita market area," said Mike Jizzini, majority partner with Wichita Restaurants, LLC. "We expect our new restaurant construction, along with growing demand forgreat chicken experience, to establish our dominance among quick service chains in this area."Franchisee Mike Jizzini has an extensive background in franchise and quick service chain restaurant operations and plans to maintain a hands-on presence throughout each restaurant's opening to ensure a successful launch."We fully expect the Wichita-area re-entry and expansion to be successful,"said Tony Moralejo, Executive Vice President of International Business and Global Development at. "Wichita Restaurants brings a wealth of industry and area knowledge that complements Church's domestic expansion strategy, as well as our desire to supply great chicken to passionate, new guests."Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church,is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world.specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded,, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value.(along with its sister brandoutside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com . Followon Facebook at www.facebook.com/ churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.