Franczek to Serve as President of Builders and Contractors Exchange

 
 
Listed Under

NORFOLK, Va. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Vandeventer Black partner William ("Bill") E. Franczek, was recently elected to serve as the president of the Builders and Contractors Exchange Hampton Roads (BCE), Virginia. Franczek's practice area includes Construction and Public Contracts law and Alternative Dispute Resolution. Bill is also a Registered Professional Engineer in Virginia and New York.
         "As the new president of BCE, my commitment is to uphold the mission and values of this prestigious organization, as well as continue to provide first class service to the construction industry," said Franczek.

Franczek is active in many trade associations and currently occupies leadership positions, including Member of the American Arbitration Association's National, International and Mega Project Construction Panels, Governing Committee of the American Bar Association Forum on Construction Law, General Counsel and Board Member of the Associated General Contractors of VA, and Fellow of the College of Commercial Arbitrators.

Franczek handles claim preparation, negotiation, litigation and arbitration regionally, nationally and internationally for the firm. His experience includes privately-owned projects, federal, state and local public projects and hybrid developments including public-private partnerships.  His clients include owners and developers of large projects, general contractors, subcontractors, design professionals, and suppliers. For more information, please call Cristen Fletcher at 757-446-8674 or write to CFletcher@vanblacklaw.com. Also, you may visit http://www.vanblk.com and follow us at LinkedIn.com/VandeventerBlackLLP.

About Vandeventer Black LLP

Vandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business law firm established in 1883. We focus on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in the commercial gateway of Norfolk, Virginia, our accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia, North Carolina and Germany.

Source:Vandeventer Black LLP
