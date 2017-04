Meet ABC's Shark Tank Investor Kevin Harrington During Boston Small Business Expo

Spread the Word

-- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show is pleased to announce celebrity investor Kevin Harrington from ABC Emmy winning hit show Shark Tank at Small Business Expo Boston, Thursday April 13th.Celebrity investor, Kevin Harrington will join Bill Walsh, CEO and founder of Powerteam International during the Inspiration2020 Showcase main stage as a VIP Panelist from 2pm-3pm. Harrington will also conduct a Q&A workshop session from 3pm-4pm where registered attendees can ask and learn business insights and network with industry leading professionals. Additionally, Founding Member of Constant Contact Alec Stern and Kevin Harrington is scheduled to host a networking happy hour during Bill Walsh presentation from 6pm-7pm.-Kevin HarringtonKevin Harrington, is a successful investor and entrepreneur of over 40 years. He currently operates a private consulting firm where he works with companies to increase distribution;analyze electronic retailing opportunities;effectively market on digital, social media, TV, radio, or print; source manufacturing and celebrity relationships. Aside from speaking to audiences across five continents, Kevin's influence has reached over 100 million people through his multi-media presence and industry dominance. A prominent business thought leader, he is often featured and quoted as a business leaders in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, USA Today, CNBC, Forbes, Inc., Entrepreneur, Fortune, The Today Show, Fox Business and more.You can find more information about Kevin Harrington on his website: kevinharrington.tv BOSTON SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Hynes Convention Center | Halls A&B – 900 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02115 from 9:00am to 5:00pm.Click Here ( https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/small-business- expo-2017-bos... ) to register for Small Business Expo Boston 2017.For, orplease contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.comSmall Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com)®is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018.