News By Tag
* Ceo
* Business
* Network
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Meet ABC's Shark Tank Investor Kevin Harrington During Boston Small Business Expo
Celebrity investor, Kevin Harrington will join Bill Walsh, CEO and founder of Powerteam International during the Inspiration2020 Showcase main stage as a VIP Panelist from 2pm-3pm. Harrington will also conduct a Q&A workshop session from 3pm-4pm where registered attendees can ask and learn business insights and network with industry leading professionals. Additionally, Founding Member of Constant Contact Alec Stern and Kevin Harrington is scheduled to host a networking happy hour during Bill Walsh presentation from 6pm-7pm.
"If you want to grow your business then you do not want to miss this amazing opportunity to network with fellow small business owners, forge new relationships to generate leads, and learn from the top small business experts!"
-Kevin Harrington
Kevin Harrington, is a successful investor and entrepreneur of over 40 years. He currently operates a private consulting firm where he works with companies to increase distribution;
You can find more information about Kevin Harrington on his website: kevinharrington.tv.
BOSTON SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Hynes Convention Center | Halls A&B – 900 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02115 from 9:00am to 5:00pm.
Click Here (https://www.eventbrite.com/
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com
About Small Business Expo
Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com)®
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse