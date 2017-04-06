News By Tag
REFUsol 24kW and 48kW inverters achieve UL 1741 and CEC listing
Fort Collins, CO USA – REFUsol 24K-UL and 48K-UL inverters specifically developed for the North American commercial and utility markets recently received UL listing and were included in the CEC listing.
"The listing of the latest generation of REFUsol inverters is an important milestone in our North American business. In the near future, we will complement our solar inverters with an expansion of our battery storage and microgrid solutions," explains Ken Christensen, Managing Director Prettl Energy USA. Frank Berring, VP of Product Strategy states, "The REFUsol 24K-UL and 48K-UL inverters offer customers easy to install, highly efficient inverters with virtually no maintenance costs due to their advanced passive cooling technology. In addition to the operational benefits, their unique DC input flexibility make them a more cost-effective choice in a ground mount array when compared to typical string inverters available in today's market."
The unique REFUsol inverters reflect a new paradigm in the North American inverter space, marrying German engineering expertise and quality with exceptional first-cost benefits never before seen from a European manufacturer.
About Prettl Energy USA
Prettl Energy USA (REFU Inc.) is the US business unit of REFU Elektronik GmbH. REFU develops and sells highly efficient solar inverters for PV systems. Its highly experienced staff can draw on knowledge gained from selling over 250,000 inverters to date. REFU was founded in 1965, and has continually set new standards in the areas of power supply, power storage and inverter technology. The company develops innovative products at the highest technical level at its sites at Pfullingen and Metzingen, on the edge of the Swabian Jura in Germany. REFU is a member of the internationally active PRETTL Group that has 9,500 employees worldwide, and sales revenue of 1 billion euros.
In addition to the REFU product portfolio with REFUsol solar inverters an energy storage systems, Prettl energy offers hybrid power solutions for different applications.
Contact
Christina Grosse Kathoefer
REFU Elektronik GmbH
***@refu-elektronik.de
