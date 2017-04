North Florida Land Trust is looking for volunteers for Team Terrapin

Nonprofit organization needs help to monitor unique saltmarsh turtles

-- North Florida Land Trust is currently recruiting volunteers to join Team Terrapin, the organization's diamondback terrapin monitoring program. The nonprofit organization monitors a nesting population of these unique saltmarsh turtles from April through September and needs volunteers to help search sites on Big Talbot Island for signs of terrapin nesting."If you enjoy working in nature and are looking to get involved in wildlife monitoring and conservation, this would be a perfect fit for you," said Emily Dunn, stewardship coordinator at NFLT. "We record information on each of the nests we come across and track their success or failure over time. This information will be used to better inform diamondback terrapin conservation. While terrapins are elusive, we do occasionally come across a nesting female or young hatchings, which can be very exciting."Volunteers are asked to commit to monitoring on a specific day every week or every other week. Each monitoring trip takes a few hours, depending on how much nesting and hatching is taking place at that time. NFLT will be holding a training meeting in mid-April. To participate on Team Terrapin, contact Emily Dunn at edunn@northfloridalandtrust.org or call (904) 479-1967.North Florida Land Trust is a non-profit organization who serves as a champion of environmental protection primarily in Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam, and St. Johns counties. NFLT was founded in 1999 and has protected thousands of acres of environmentally significant land including land at Big Talbot Island, the River Branch Preserve, Pumpkin Hill State Park, Moccasin Slough, along the St. Mary's River and other valued natural areas in Northeast Florida. NFLT is funded largely by private and corporate contributions and works closely with private landowners and other public agencies at all levels of government, not-for-profit partners, and foundations. For more information, visit www.northfloridalandtrust.org