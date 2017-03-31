News By Tag
1st Annual Junior Curling Camp Presented by the Coyote Curling Club – Tempe, Arizona
Campers can expect to get a general review of key curling components: sweeping, delivery, line of site, hack setup, weight, team building, nutrition for the competitive curler, basic to advanced strategy and much more! This camp will also feature Olympic athletes such as Paralympian Patrick McDonald, Olympians Courtney George, Jessica Schultz and Canada's own Colin Hodgson.
Registration is now open and more information can be found at: http://www.juniorcurlingcamp.com/
About Coyotes Curling Club
Back in 2003 a small group of people got together and formed the Coyotes Curling Club, with the thought of bringing the sport of curling to the Arizona Desert.
The Coyotes Curling Club, located at 2202 Medtronic Way in Tempe, Arizona is proud to offer a wide assortment of leagues, learn-to-curl classes, corporate events, training, and practice time in the United States most Southern dedicated ice curling facility!
For more information about Coyotes Curling Club visit www.coyotescurling.com.
