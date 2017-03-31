 
1st Annual Junior Curling Camp Presented by the Coyote Curling Club – Tempe, Arizona

 
 
TEMPE, Ariz. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Coyote Curling Club is hosting our 1st Annual Junior Curling Camp in Tempe, Arizona on June 22 – 25, 2017.  This camp is for curlers 11 – 20 years of age and is divided into two different skill groups. GOLD DIVISION: for those who curl at the club level with some bonspiel experience and wish to become competitive, or those who have playdown, national or world experience. This division is the faster paced of the two divisions and participants are expected to have the curling fundamentals down.  SILVER DIVISION is for those who curl at the club level or who are of a younger age (11-13). This division is a slower paced division, with more emphasis on the fundamentals of curling.

Campers can expect to get a general review of key curling components: sweeping, delivery, line of site, hack setup, weight, team building, nutrition for the competitive curler, basic to advanced strategy and much more! This camp will also feature Olympic athletes such as Paralympian Patrick McDonald, Olympians Courtney George, Jessica Schultz and Canada's own Colin Hodgson.

Registration is now open and more information can be found at: http://www.juniorcurlingcamp.com/ .

About Coyotes Curling Club

Back in 2003 a small group of people got together and formed the Coyotes Curling Club, with the thought of bringing the sport of curling to the Arizona Desert.

Back in 2003 a small group of people got together and formed the Coyotes Curling Club, with the thought of bringing the sport of curling to the Arizona Desert.

The Coyotes Curling Club, located at 2202 Medtronic Way in Tempe, Arizona is proud to offer a wide assortment of leagues, learn-to-curl classes, corporate events, training, and practice time in the United States most Southern dedicated ice curling facility!

For more information about Coyotes Curling Club visit www.coyotescurling.com.

Follow us:

Twitter: @CoyotesCurling
Instagram: CoyotesCurlingClub
Facebook: CoyotesCurling

David Twohig
***@gmail.com
