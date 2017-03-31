 
April 2017





Florida literary journal seeks submissions for 2018 volume

 
 
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Odet, a journal dedicated to the written and visual arts of Florida, seeks submissions for its second annual collection of fiction, essays, memoir and poetry. Submissions will be accepted through July 15, 2017, and are limited to Florida residents. In addition to the written word, submissions of photography and art (color or black and white) will also be considered for inclusion. Publication is scheduled for the first quarter of 2018, and should in some way reflect the theme of Discovery.

Odet is named for early settler Odet Philippe, who introduced grapefruit to Florida and shared his knowledge with early pioneers in the Tampa Bay area, but is best known for the tall tales he told about his past and is credited by the editors as the region's first known storyteller.

"We are looking for submissions that hook us, inspire or surprise us," says editor-in-chief Laura Kepner. "And being representative of Florida, we welcome unusual subject matter or unexpected twists in submitted work, including genre fiction. Above all else, be creative."

There is no entry fee and accepted written works will automatically be considered for a simultaneous contest facilitated by Safety Harbor Writers & Poets with a cash prize for first and second place winners in both prose and poetry and a separate prize for art or photography chosen as a cover image. The journal will be published by Chapter Two Press. The 2017 edition is available through on-line retailers or from www.chaptertwopress.com.

Submission guidelines for Odetcan be read in full atwww.theodet.com (http://www.theodet.com). Contest rules can be read in full atwww.SafetyHarborWritersAndPoets.com (http://www.SafetyHarborWritersAndPoets.com)/writing-contest.html

Source:Odet Journal
Email:***@chaptertwopress.com Email Verified
