AveryHess, Realtors® to Celebrate 25 Years with Anniversary Cruise
WASHINGTON - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- AveryHess, Realtors® is celebrating a milestone anniversary. In April, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based real estate firm will mark its 25th year serving Greater Washington Area home buyers and home sellers.
"We've been honored to have helped thousands of clients achieve their real estate dreams over the years," says AveryHess President Scott Avery. "We would not be where we are today – celebrating 25 years – without the support and dedication of our wonderful agents, managers and staff."
On April 25th AveryHess agents and staff will embark on a luxury celebration cruise along the Potomac aboard a private yacht.
"Our agents deserve a day to enjoy wonderful food and entertainment, look back at the achievements of the past year, and look forward to the great opportunities ahead," says Avery. "This is just a small way to thank them for their years of service, and celebrate our Silver Anniversary."
The anniversary comes at a time when AveryHess has been experiencing a banner year. The firm recently updated its brand identity with a new logo and tagline, "Every Step of the Way"; its newly launched website, averyhess.com, won the "Best Visual Design" award from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; and opened its eighth office in Spotsylvania.
In a market where real estate companies have routinely come and gone, AveryHess has been able to stand the test of time.
"AveryHess has been a wonderful place for me to succeed in my career because it is distinct from most other firms," says 25-year AveryHess agent, Donna Henshaw. "What truly sets the company apart is that it's locally owned and operated and has a one hundred percent commitment to unparalleled market knowledge, clear client communications, high ethical standards, and unselfish teamwork."
"We love serving this area and the impact we have had on people's lives has been extremely gratifying to me personally,"
Founded in 1992, AveryHess, Realtors® is an independent real estate brokerage that operates in eight offices serving Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia. With nearly 200 agents, the company is committed to providing the best service, market knowledge, technology and decision support to its clients every step of the way.
