Bernard Gibbons of ABG Commercial Real Estate Brokers Sale of Development Site in Union Square
Bernard Gibbons has been a familiar face in the Eastern MA business community for over twenty years. His familiarity with the inner workings of a wide variety of commercial businesses has given him great insight into the real estate needs for companies looking to expand, relocate or construct new buildings from the ground up.
Somerville Community Corporation is a 47-year-old nonprofit community development corporation (CDC) creating and preserving diversity and housing affordability in Somerville, Mass. The organization works to strengthen the city by providing leadership for sustaining Somerville as a vibrant, diverse and tolerant community. SCC engages, organizes and empowers residents to directly impact policies and decisions about the city's future. They develop and preserve affordable housing, while helping residents become more financially secure and able to secure living-wage jobs.
ABG Commercial Realty is a commercial real estate brokerage firm located in Cambridge, MA, specializing in the leasing and sale of office, retail and investment properties throughout Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts. ABG distinguishes itself from others with its boutique-style structure, which allows for more personal and creative client focus.
To learn more visit http://www.abgcommercial.com for more details.
