52nd Street Homes LLC Selects Corner Property Management For Their Condominums in West New York

--proudly announces that it's been chosen to manage 52Street Homes, a 70-unit apartment-style condominium development in the "commuter's paradise" of West New York, New Jersey (Hudson County). These modern, spacious one, two, and three-bedroom condominiums sit in four charming buildings and boast easy-access parking garages located on the ground level, making exposure to the elements minimal.52Street Homes are located within easy walking distance to public transportation and light rail. They are one block away from Bergenline Avenue, the main thoroughfare containing a multitude of shops and eateries. These condos are situated near the New Jersey Palisades and offer nearby views of theHudson River Waterfront and New York City.Although West New York is a stone's throw from the Big Apple, residents embrace a community feel with movies in the park, an enormous Multicultural Festival, and holiday parades galore. It is diversity at its best with cultures of all kinds embracing their past as well as their American future. The easy-access to the City means residents of 52Street Homes can take advantage of New York City entertainment at any time – day or night!"We're extremely excited to welcome 52Street Homes to thefamily," said Tony Nardone, President of CPM. "We're certain that our firm will not only meet, but, their property management needs."t is known as the gold standard in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, resources, and accounting as well as Tony's unique engineering expertise.Tony Nardone, Managing Partner ofhas managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey. The company's principal office is located in Springfield, NJ. If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Tony Nardone, please call Tony at 973.376.3925, visit our website at www.CP-management.com or email Tony at Tony.nardone@Cp-management.com.