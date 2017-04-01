News By Tag
52nd Street Homes LLC Selects Corner Property Management For Their Condominums in West New York
52nd Street Homes are located within easy walking distance to public transportation and light rail. They are one block away from Bergenline Avenue, the main thoroughfare containing a multitude of shops and eateries. These condos are situated near the New Jersey Palisades and offer nearby views of the stunning Hudson River Waterfront and New York City.
Although West New York is a stone's throw from the Big Apple, residents embrace a community feel with movies in the park, an enormous Multicultural Festival, and holiday parades galore. It is diversity at its best with cultures of all kinds embracing their past as well as their American future. The easy-access to the City means residents of 52nd Street Homes can take advantage of New York City entertainment at any time – day or night!
"We're extremely excited to welcome 52nd Street Homes to the Corner Property Management family," said Tony Nardone, President of CPM. "We're certain that our firm will not only meet, but exceed, their property management needs." Corner Property Management is known as the gold standard in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, resources, and accounting as well as Tony's unique engineering expertise.
Tony Nardone, Managing Partner of Corner Property Management has managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey. The company's principal office is located in Springfield, NJ. If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Tony Nardone, please call Tony at 973.376.3925, visit our website at www.CP-management.com or email Tony at Tony.nardone@
Contact
Tony Nardone
***@cp-management.com
