NJ's Insurance Restoration Specialists, Inc. Recognized for 25 Years of Service By Leading North American Restoration Contracting Organization
DKI provides a full range of disaster response and property restoration systems to residential, commercial and industrial customers through its member companies, who work individually and as part of larger teams, scaling up and at the ready when disaster strikes.
Unlike the majority of disaster remediation contractors in the U.S., IRS has a Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH) and Certified Environmental Infection Control Remediator (CEICR) on staff. Its Infection Control Technologies division specializes in high-risk mold remediation and biological decontamination and is a registered N.J. Department of Environmental Protection Agency (NJDEP) medical waste generator.
Since 1991, Insurance Restoration Specialists has delivered full-service emergency response to residential, municipal, commercial and industrial DKI customers in the northeast US, primarily in the New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia areas. Services include water and storm damage mitigation and repair, fire damage repair and contents cleaning, mold remediation and biological decontamination.
"We are proud to be a part of the DKI organization,"
About IRS
Insurance Restoration Specialists, Inc. (IRS), based in Monroe Township, N.J., is a premier provider of disaster recovery remediation, environmental remediation, biohazard emergency response and HVAC inspection and cleaning in the New Jersey-Philadelphia area.
About DKI
Founded in 1974, DKI is one of the oldest and largest property restoration organizations serving the Unites States and Canada. Through its network of restoration contractors, it provides 24-hour water, fire, storm damage restoration and mold and environmental disaster remediation.
