NJ's Insurance Restoration Specialists, Inc. Recognized for 25 Years of Service By Leading North American Restoration Contracting Organization The latest addition to IRS' achievements in Disaster Remediation MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Disaster Kleenup International (DKI), the largest disaster restoration contracting organization in North America, has recognized New Jersey's Insurance Restoration Specialists, Inc. (IRS) for its 25 years of service to DKI customers.



DKI provides a full range of disaster response and property restoration systems to residential, commercial and industrial customers through its member companies, who work individually and as part of larger teams, scaling up and at the ready when disaster strikes.



Unlike the majority of disaster remediation contractors in the U.S., IRS has a Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH) and Certified Environmental Infection Control Remediator (CEICR) on staff. Its Infection Control Technologies division specializes in high-risk mold remediation and biological decontamination and is a registered N.J. Department of Environmental Protection Agency (NJDEP) medical waste generator. "We maintain state-of-the- art emergency response and mitigation facilities and equipment to support all areas of disaster recovery," says IRS Vice President Tom Peter. "We're able to provide DKI customers highly-trained, seasoned expertise in the event of a catastrophe."



Since 1991, Insurance Restoration Specialists has delivered full-service emergency response to residential, municipal, commercial and industrial DKI customers in the northeast US, primarily in the New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia areas. Services include water and storm damage mitigation and repair, fire damage repair and contents cleaning, mold remediation and biological decontamination.



"We are proud to be a part of the DKI organization," says Peter. "We share the same core business values, commitment to excellence, and reputation for premier quality disaster recovery services that have made the DKI model so successful over the years."



About IRS



Insurance Restoration Specialists, Inc. (IRS), based in Monroe Township, N.J., is a New York City area. IRS is certified by NADCA and have Certified Air Systems Cleaning Technicians and a Certified Ventilation System Inspector on staff.



About DKI



Founded in 1974, DKI is one of the oldest and largest property restoration organizations serving the Unites States and Canada. Through its network of restoration contractors, it provides 24-hour water, fire, storm damage restoration and mold and environmental disaster remediation.



Contact

Thomas Peter, CIH

Vice President

(800) 634-0261

***@irs-restoration.com



Photo:

