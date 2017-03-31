News By Tag
Tangentia India brings "Tangentia Jigyasa Quiz 2017" to Goa
Tangentia Jigyasa Quiz (TJQ) will be open to students and corporate teams and will focus on everything business and technology.
Tangentia Jigyasa Quiz (TJQ) 2017 will be held on the 20th of April 2017. The Student category is open to all students from schools and colleges in Goa, while the Corporate category is for businesses and corporations with offices in Goa. Teams will comprise of 2 members. Preliminary rounds will be held at the Tangentia Office in Porvorim at 3.30pm followed by finals at Sneh Banquet Hall, Porvorim at 7pm. The finals are open to the public and snacks will be provided as well as networking opportunities with prominent personalities in the areas of business, information technology and ecommerce.
Registrations are open online at www.jigyasaquiz.com . Fees are nominal at Rs200 for a Student team and Rs 1000 for a corporate team.
About Tangentia Inc.
Tangentia is a leading boutique consulting, technology and outsourcing firm with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that can bridge the most challenging technology gaps while creating significant cost efficiencies and competitive advantage across an organization and its supply chain. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Tangentia has associates & ecosystem partners operating globally, with a presence in 5 continents and 30+ countries, offering a "think global, act local" solutions approach. In India, Tangentia operates from their registered office in Alto-Porvorim Goa and already has 50+ Indian companies as customers for their services.
About University Connect
With business and technology becoming globally pervasive, education opportunities for students are also becoming global. University Connect is a global education consulting provider with operations in India and Canada. University Connect primarily provides students wanting to pursue their post graduate studies in the field of Business and Technology in Canada and soon in USA, UK and Australia with all admission and visa related consulting.
About Not My Office
Not My Office wants to be the Air BnB of the commercial workspace business and is presently in Beta testing in a few locations globally. Office owners can put their extra spaces up for rent and users can reserve their workspaces anywhere in the world without having a traditional "office".
About Tangentia Jigyasa Quiz
The word Jigyasa is of Sanskrit origin which translates to 'Curiosity' in English and loosely the the asking of questions. With our constant endeavor to be the best, comes the obvious curiosity for the new and the uncharted and the constant questioning of the status quo. The Tangentia Jigyasa Quiz brings the best and the brightest together in our collective search for more knowledge.
For more details, please visit:
www.jigyasaquiz.com | www.tangentia.com | www.universityconnect.net | www.notmyoffice.com
Ticketing partners : Townscript
Digital Media and TV Partners : Prime TV
