The Abbey Resort Celebrates Global Meetings Industry Day
Taste of Wisconsin reception to be offered in celebration of economic benefits of meetings
Having recently undergone renovations to its meetings space, guest rooms, restaurants and lobby, The Abbey Resort is more equipped than ever to meet the needs of corporate retreats, meetings and conferences. With more than 40,000 square feet of combined meeting space and more than two dozen flexible meeting venues, The Abbey Resort is able to accommodate groups ranging from small team and board meetings to large corporate conferences.
In honor of Global Meetings Industry Day, The Abbey Resort is pleased to offer a complimentary Taste of Wisconsin welcome reception, which includes New Glarus Spotted Cow beer, cheese curds and brat bites, for groups with a new group booking of more than 10 room nights.
Those interested are encouraged to call The Abbey Resort's group sales department at 1-800-709-1323 and mention Global Meetings Industry Day to learn more. Offer is based on availability, a 10-room minimum, being contracted by June 30, 2017 and is valid for new meetings only. Additional restrictions may apply.
To join the social media conversation about Global Meetings Industry Day, please use hashtag #GMID17. To learn more about meetings and events at The Abbey Resort, please visit: www.theabbeyresort.com/
About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa
Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is a treasured icon and the only full-service resort on the shores of Lake Geneva. The resort celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2013 with the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation of the exterior, meeting space and common areas. The resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses and a wide range of outdoor activities. This only scratches the surface of all the activities and offerings The Abbey Resort provides. With impeccable customer service, the team at The Abbey Resort consistently meets the needs and expectations of both guests and meeting planners. The 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa enhances the resort experience with innovative spa treatments and modern luxuries.
The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg, Ill. For more information or reservations, visit www.theabbeyresort.com, join Abbey Resort and Avani Spa on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
