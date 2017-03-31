News By Tag
Raine Gardens Selects Corner Property Management to Manage Their Community in South Orange
Raine Gardens is located in the Academy Heights section of town, near Ivy Hill Park, Waterlands Park, Columbia High School, and South Orange Middle School. It's not far from South Mountain Reservation (a 2,110 acre nature reserve) and Seton Hall University. Busses are walkable and the South Orange Train Station offers regular commuter trains to the City.
South Orange itself is a town rich in the arts with free summer movies and concerts, the Baird Community Center Theatre, the South Orange Performing Arts Center, and Pierro Art Gallery. Residents take delight in meeting at the community pool in the summer, the ice rink in the winter, and are proud of the Senior Jittney bus which ferries seniors around town. Restaurants abound, making the Village a "destination town" for young and young-at-heart alike.
"South Orange really has a 'village' feel and Raine Gardens is great property that Corner Property Management is proud to be managing," said Tony Nardone, President of CPM. "We're confident that our firm will efficiently meet their property management needs." Corner Property Management is known as The Gold Standard in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, resources, and accounting as well as Tony's unique engineering expertise.
Tony Nardone, Managing Partner of Corner Property Management has managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey. The company's principal office is located in Springfield, NJ. If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Tony Nardone, please call Tony at 973.376.3925, visit our website at www.CP-management.com or email Tony at Tony.nardone@
Contact
Tony Nardone
***@cp-management.com
