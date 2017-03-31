 
High School Student Saves Toddler's Life With CPR

 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- On February 28th, Kaela Eads responded to a frantic mother in the parking lot of her work. The mother was holding her toddler who was unresponsive and obviously needed emergency services.

Eads had learned CPR in high school from her health science teacher and knew exactly what to do. She began CPR and continued until Paramedics arrived. Her CPR instructor, Michelle Phillips, is credited with empowering Eads with these life saving skills. The toddler lived because of Eads quick actions and the excellent training provided by Phillips.

"We are very proud of Michelle's dedication to quality training which resulted in someone's life being saved.", said founder, Andrew Randazzo. "Michelle was trained through Prime Medical Training and has been part of our training center since 2015."

·      Over 80% of people don't perform CPR because they either don't know how or are intimidated to use what they know.

·      It's important to be able to recognize when someone is not breathing normally and deliver early/immediate CPR by pushing down hard and fast on the center of the chest.

·      Everyone should learn CPR because statistically the life you will need to save will be someone you know and love.

About: Prime Medical Training is the leader in continuing medical education. We train individuals and organizations in CPR, ACLS, tactical medicine, wilderness medicine, and more. We strive to set the standard, instill a love for learning, and help people take pride in their profession. https://primemedicaltraining.com

Andrew Randazzo
***@primemedicaltraining.com
Click to Share