New Show - Providence Ri Promo Stage
A new show debuts giving talent in Providence R.I. a chance to play with the big boys
This fall, a new show breaks into the streaming world "Promo Stage", will embark on a nationwide search for America's best undiscovered musical performers, and give each 'performing' artist a distribution deal for the single performed on the show. The show prides itself on not having any judges or voting. Wait, no voting? That's correct. There's absolutely no voting! So, what is the shows premise? one may wonder. The show is all about the [A]rtist and their live [P]erformances. You are cordially invited to register to perform on the show and upload your single. The show will be taping in 10 U.S. cities, breaking new artist of all genres in each city. It's really a great opportunity for the local artist who do not have the funds yet, has the talent to compete in the music business. To perform and release your hit single to the world sign up today, and jump feet first in to the music business. An administrative fee is required. This is your opportunity.
Syracuse New York is up next!
