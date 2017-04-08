 
News By Tag
* Mako Girls
* MAKO GIRLS ENT
* Carnival Glow Party
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31

Atlanta Girl Group "MAKO Girls" gearing up for their 3rd Annual Carnival Glow Party

 
 
Mako Girls 3rd Annual Carnival Glow Party
Mako Girls 3rd Annual Carnival Glow Party
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mako Girls
MAKO GIRLS ENT
Carnival Glow Party

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Events

ATLANTA - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- For the past few months the MAKO Girls have been steadily promoting their 3rd Annual Carnival Glow Party Event with radio interviews, social media post via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as well their first ever in store interview at DBS Sounds with We Rise Media to give the community an opportunity to win tickets to this positive youth event. Mako Girls Ent. presents Mako Girls 3rd Annual Carnival Glow Party held on April 8, 2017 at Rendezvous Event Center 4717 Jonesboro Rd, Forest Park, GA 30297. This is a one day family friendly event set to promote a positive look on the next generation of youth artists that are creating a positive movement in the music and arts world. There will be Red Carpet Photos and Interviews, Live Radio Broadcasting by Media Sponsors We Rise Media, In Yo Lap Radio, and The Toast Radio show, Face Painting, Dance Contest with a Grand Prize of an Apple IPhone 7, Vendors, and Concessions. Event Hosts Ria Davis of AllHipHip.com and Wynter Avery of NuRadio Kids Carnival Radio Show, Live DJ MyBrosDJ and BEasy The DJ, feature amazing musical acts such as Amya Roxxstar, Royal Ciarah, Sire, Star, DLove and Neicey, NuStreet, and Major League, Caribbean based dance troupe Dynamic Image Sparkles, D4YL Hip Hop Dancers, and Headlining this amazing event are Atlanta's Own Pop/HipHop/R&B Super Talented Girl Group MAKO Girls. Special thanks to MAKO Girls Ent., Stallion Styles Designs, Savory Southern Spoon, AlexisiaSweetreats, and Miss Sis Magazine.

Watch Mako Girls 3rd Annual Carnival Glow Party Promo at https://youtu.be/m-QchWP4y6Q



Get your tickets now on Eventbrite.com at www.eventbrite.com/e/mako-girls- 3rd-annual-carnival-glow-party-tickets-31495754650?aff=es2

View the more Mako Girls Annual Carnival Glow Party photos now on Instagram: @makogirls

The MAKO Girls are an Atlanta based Pop/ Hip Hop/R&B group that bring different styles to create one epic sound. Kena (17), Mimi (15), and A-Ni (13) are sisters that took their love for singing, dancing, entertaining to a professional level. As they put it, "We are everyday girls that want to show the world in order to succeed you have to believe in yourself and never give up".

With West Indian background, MAKO Girls have an authentic love for music that is meant to move you.This H.I.T. (Hardworking, Intelligent, Talented) trio has the passion and drive that will help them achieve their goal of world tours and packed arenas. MAKO girls have created a buzz in the eastern region of the United States that has spilled over to an overseas fan base. The girls created signature moves that can't duplicated.

MAKO Girls are focused on building their brand by using their Annual Carnival Glow Party as a platform for upcoming youth artists to showcase their talents. The Carnival Glow Party is just the beginning steps of building a monumental relationship between the MAKO Girls and the next generation of Superstars. A cosmetics endorsement with Kissable Lips Cosmetics, now adds entrepreneurship to their resume. Each member of the group worked hands on to select the specific shades of lip gloss and glitter lipstick for their teen cosmetics line. Their merchandise has become a must have after every performance.

Media has also taken a liking to the girls' image and thus far they have been featured on: BlackCelebKids.com, 11Alive!-Atlanta, FreddyO.com, Women and Shoes Magazine, PresidentialStyleOnline.com, AtlantaDailyWord.com, CNN iReport, MadisonJaye.com, DivaGalsDaily.com, Stardom 101Mag.com, Hype Magazine.com, and mention in Hip Hop Weekly. Their desire to make a difference in the music industry has been the driving factor within their career thus far. Currently, the MAKO GIRLS are promoting their debut EP, "The Mako Girls Experience" and their new music video for the acapella lead song "ATL" from their EP. These young ladies show no signs of stopping any time soon. Follow their journey to the TOP.

Follow MAKO Girls on Instagram/Facebook/Twitter: @MAKOGirls

www.makogirls.com

For interview opportunities: Email- info@makogirls.com

Contact
Mako Girls Ent. - Niki O
***@makogirls.com
End
Source:Mako Girls Entertainment
Email:***@makogirls.com Email Verified
Tags:Mako Girls, MAKO GIRLS ENT, Carnival Glow Party
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mako Girls Entertainment Group, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share