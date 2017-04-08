News By Tag
Atlanta Girl Group "MAKO Girls" gearing up for their 3rd Annual Carnival Glow Party
Watch Mako Girls 3rd Annual Carnival Glow Party Promo at https://youtu.be/
Get your tickets now on Eventbrite.com at www.eventbrite.com/
View the more Mako Girls Annual Carnival Glow Party photos now on Instagram: @makogirls
The MAKO Girls are an Atlanta based Pop/ Hip Hop/R&B group that bring different styles to create one epic sound. Kena (17), Mimi (15), and A-Ni (13) are sisters that took their love for singing, dancing, entertaining to a professional level. As they put it, "We are everyday girls that want to show the world in order to succeed you have to believe in yourself and never give up".
With West Indian background, MAKO Girls have an authentic love for music that is meant to move you.This H.I.T. (Hardworking, Intelligent, Talented) trio has the passion and drive that will help them achieve their goal of world tours and packed arenas. MAKO girls have created a buzz in the eastern region of the United States that has spilled over to an overseas fan base. The girls created signature moves that can't duplicated.
MAKO Girls are focused on building their brand by using their Annual Carnival Glow Party as a platform for upcoming youth artists to showcase their talents. The Carnival Glow Party is just the beginning steps of building a monumental relationship between the MAKO Girls and the next generation of Superstars. A cosmetics endorsement with Kissable Lips Cosmetics, now adds entrepreneurship to their resume. Each member of the group worked hands on to select the specific shades of lip gloss and glitter lipstick for their teen cosmetics line. Their merchandise has become a must have after every performance.
Media has also taken a liking to the girls' image and thus far they have been featured on: BlackCelebKids.com, 11Alive!-Atlanta, FreddyO.com, Women and Shoes Magazine, PresidentialStyleOnline.com, AtlantaDailyWord.com, CNN iReport, MadisonJaye.com, DivaGalsDaily.com, Stardom 101Mag.com, Hype Magazine.com, and mention in Hip Hop Weekly. Their desire to make a difference in the music industry has been the driving factor within their career thus far. Currently, the MAKO GIRLS are promoting their debut EP, "The Mako Girls Experience" and their new music video for the acapella lead song "ATL" from their EP. These young ladies show no signs of stopping any time soon. Follow their journey to the TOP.
Follow MAKO Girls on Instagram/Facebook/
www.makogirls.com
For interview opportunities:
Contact
Mako Girls Ent. - Niki O
***@makogirls.com
