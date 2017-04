Atlanta Girl Group "MAKO Girls" gearing up for their 3rd Annual Carnival Glow Party

Mako Girls 3rd Annual Carnival Glow Party

-- For the past few months thehave been steadily promoting their 3rd Annual Carnival Glow Party Event with radio interviews, social media post via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as well their first ever in store interview atwith We Rise Media to give the community an opportunity to win tickets to this positive youth event. Mako Girls Ent. presentsheld on April 8, 2017 at4717 Jonesboro Rd, Forest Park, GA 30297. This is a one day family friendly event set to promote a positive look on the next generation of youth artists that are creating a positive movement in the music and arts world. There will beby Media Sponsors, andshow, Face Painting, Dance Contest with a Grand Prize of an Apple IPhone 7, Vendors, and Concessions. Event HostsofandofRadio Show, Live DJand, feature amazing musical acts such asand, and, Caribbean based dance troupeHip Hop Dancers, and Headlining this amazing event are Atlanta's Own Pop/HipHop/R&B Super Talented Girl Group. Special thanks to, andWatch Mako Girls 3rd Annual Carnival Glow Party Promo at https://youtu.be/ m-QchWP4y6Q Get your tickets now on Eventbrite.com at www.eventbrite.com/e/mako-girls-3rd-annual-carnival-glow-party-tickets-31495754650?aff=es2View the more Mako Girls Annual Carnival Glow Party photos now on Instagram: @makogirlsTheare an Atlanta based Pop/ Hip Hop/R&B group that bring different styles to create one epic sound. Kena (17), Mimi (15), and A-Ni (13) are sisters that took their love for singing, dancing, entertaining to a professional level. As they put it, "We are everyday girls that want to show the world in order to succeed you have to believe in yourself and never give up".With West Indian background, MAKO Girls have an authentic love for music that is meant to move you.This H.I.T. (Hardworking, Intelligent, Talented) trio has the passion and drive that will help them achieve their goal of world tours and packed arenas. MAKO girls have created a buzz in the eastern region of the United States that has spilled over to an overseas fan base. The girls created signature moves that can't duplicated.MAKO Girls are focused on building their brand by using their Annual Carnival Glow Party as a platform for upcoming youth artists to showcase their talents. The Carnival Glow Party is just the beginning steps of building a monumental relationship between the MAKO Girls and the next generation of Superstars. A cosmetics endorsement with Kissable Lips Cosmetics, now adds entrepreneurship to their resume. Each member of the group worked hands on to select the specific shades of lip gloss and glitter lipstick for their teen cosmetics line. Their merchandise has become a must have after every performance.Media has also taken a liking to the girls' image and thus far they have been featured on: BlackCelebKids.com, 11Alive!-Atlanta, FreddyO.com, Women and Shoes Magazine, PresidentialStyleOnline.com, AtlantaDailyWord.com, CNN iReport, MadisonJaye.com, DivaGalsDaily.com, Stardom 101Mag.com, Hype Magazine.com, and mention in Hip Hop Weekly. Their desire to make a difference in the music industry has been the driving factor within their career thus far. Currently, the MAKO GIRLS are promoting their debut EP, "The Mako Girls Experience" and their new music video for the acapella lead song "ATL" from their EP. These young ladies show no signs of stopping any time soon. Follow their journey to the TOP.Follow MAKO Girls onnstagram/Facebook/Twitter:For interview opportunities:Email- info@makogirls.com