News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sky Zone Trampoline Park Bounces Into Madison
Creator of the World's First Indoor Trampoline Park Celebrates Latest Wisconsin Park
On Saturday, April 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sky Zone Madison will offer the first 100 guests a buy-one-get-
Set in a 25,000 square foot facility, Sky Zone Madison features wall-to-wall trampoline courts, and offers some of the franchise's latest innovations. One of Sky Zone Madison's main attractions is a state-of-the-
"Sky Zone offers kids, teens and adults a one-of-a-kind experience, fusing fun and fitness to promote a healthy lifestyle," said Bron Launsby, franchise owner of Sky Zone Madison. "We're looking forward to opening our doors to the community, and providing the area with an Active Fun entertainment destination."
Sky Zone Madison is located 2134 W Beltline Hwy Madison, WI 53713. For more information, please visit www.skyzone.com/
About Sky Zone, LLC
Since creating the world's first all-walled trampoline playing court in 2004, Sky Zone, LLC has expanded its unique concept to = 160 franchises across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia. Sky Zone Trampoline Parks feature a wide array of fun, fit and low-impact activities ranging from Open Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball and SkyFit fitness classes to birthday parties, corporate events and other group outings. The franchise has been awarded various accolades, including being ranked the second Fastest Growing Franchise by Inc., the second Smartest Growing Brand by Franchise Times, 308 on Entrepreneur's 2016 Franchise 500 list, 273 on the 2015 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 152 on the 2014 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 55 on the Forbes America's Most Promising Companies list. For more information on the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse