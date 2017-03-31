 
News By Tag
* Sky Zone
* New Opening
* Trampoline
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Madison
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31


Sky Zone Trampoline Park Bounces Into Madison

Creator of the World's First Indoor Trampoline Park Celebrates Latest Wisconsin Park
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Sky Zone
New Opening
Trampoline

Industry:
Business

Location:
Madison - Wisconsin - US

MADISON, Wis. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park, announces the opening of its latest location in Madison, Wisconsin. To commemorate, Sky Zone Madison invites residents and visitors of all ages to stop by and join-in on its weekend-long Grand Opening Celebration. The Middleton Chamber of Commerce will help kick-off the festivities with a ribbon cutting on Friday, April 7 at 12:00 p.m., followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce at 4:00 p.m.

On Saturday, April 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sky Zone Madison will offer the first 100 guests a buy-one-get-one deal for a 60 minute jump pass to use on their next visit. The fun-filled day will also feature contests on the park's main attractions, a photo booth and a fire truck appearance. From Friday through Sunday, guests will have the chance to win a One Year Pass valid for 60 minutes of daily Freestyle Jump, more than a $5,500 value, and a ten-pack of SkyFit classes. The first 50 jumpers in the park on Friday will receive free Sky Zone t-shirts, while the first 50 through the doors on Sunday will receive a free 30 minute jump pass for use on their next visit.

Set in a 25,000 square foot facility, Sky Zone Madison features wall-to-wall trampoline courts, and offers some of the franchise's latest innovations. One of Sky Zone Madison's main attractions is a state-of-the-art Warrior Course, an extreme obstacle-course that tests guests' agility and endurance. Guests can also dunk like a pro on the SkySlam courts, test their balance on the SkyLadder, and duke it out in a gladiator-like combat on the SkyJoust pedestals. The trampoline park also offers classic activities such as Freestyle Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball, and SkyFit. Sky Zone Madison is the perfect outing for groups of all ages seeking memorable, fully customizable events, such as birthday parties, field trips, college events, team building, corporate outings and much more. Every guest is invited to HAVE FUN and FLY SAFE at Sky Zone.

"Sky Zone offers kids, teens and adults a one-of-a-kind experience, fusing fun and fitness to promote a healthy lifestyle," said Bron Launsby, franchise owner of Sky Zone Madison. "We're looking forward to opening our doors to the community, and providing the area with an Active Fun entertainment destination."

Sky Zone Madison is located 2134 W Beltline Hwy Madison, WI 53713. For more information, please visit www.skyzone.com/Madison.

About Sky Zone, LLC

Since creating the world's first all-walled trampoline playing court in 2004, Sky Zone, LLC has expanded its unique concept to = 160 franchises across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia. Sky Zone Trampoline Parks feature a wide array of fun, fit and low-impact activities ranging from Open Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball and SkyFit fitness classes to birthday parties, corporate events and other group outings. The franchise has been awarded various accolades, including being ranked the second Fastest Growing Franchise by Inc., the second Smartest Growing Brand by Franchise Times, 308 on Entrepreneur's 2016 Franchise 500 list, 273 on the 2015 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 152 on the 2014 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 55 on the Forbes America's Most Promising Companies list. For more information on the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com.
End
Source:Sky Zone
Email:***@konnectagency.com
Tags:Sky Zone, New Opening, Trampoline
Industry:Business
Location:Madison - Wisconsin - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Konnect PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share