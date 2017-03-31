Will Trump Administration Seize Opportunity to Disrupt Ailing Healthcare System?

Healthcare Transformation
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y.
- April 6, 2017
- PRLog
-- "President Donald Trump has a unique opportunity to fundamentally disrupt a fragmented, expensive, inequitable, and illogical healthcare system by making a 'deal' that puts patients first," states Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA
, Editor-in-Chief Healthcare Transformation
and President and CEO, Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health (Philadelphia, PA), in the insightful article entitled "Disruption:
It's So Much More than Access (http://online.liebertpub.com/
doi/full/10.1089/
heat.2017.29033.skk)
," published in the peer-reviewed, open access journal Healthcare Transformation
, from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available open access on the Healthcare Transformation (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/heat.2017.29033.skk)
website.
"The time for political rhetoric is past," says Dr. Klasko. "It is time for meaningful action." While the Obama Administration's Affordable Care Act (ACA) "did what it intended to: increase access. But we have in no way disrupted the system enough to break the iron triangle of access, quality, and cost."
Dr. Klasko urges President Trump to embrace change and he offers 12 recommendations as part of a manifesto that can bring about true transformation.About the JournalHealthcare Transformation
(http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/heat.2017.2...
), the breakthrough peer-reviewed, open access journal spearheaded by Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA
, President, Thomas Jefferson University (TJU) and CEO Jefferson Health (Philadelphia, PA), delivers the foremost research in re-imagining healthcare delivery, education, technology, innovation, and discovery. The Journal serves as a forum to present visions of the future, debate current models, and provide an invaluable source of optimism for everyone involved in healthcare and the transformation of healthcare. Presented through notable research articles, perspectives, commentaries, Letters to the Editor, interviews, and point/counterpoint debates, the Journal pushes the boundaries of existing thinking to transform the future of healthcare frameworks, networks, and officialdoms. Complete content is available on the Healthcare Transformation
(http://www.htboldhealth.com/
)website. Dr. Klasko
is the author of We CAN Fix Healthcare: The Future is NOW (http://www.liebertpub.com/hc)
, the trailblazing book that offers extraordinary solutions to our greatest healthcare dilemmas, from education to insurance to disparities.About the Publisher
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. (http://www.liebertpub.com/)
is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative medical and biomedical peer-reviewed journals, including Population Health Management; Telemedicine and eHealth; Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking; Big Data
; and Games for Health Journal
. A complete list of the firm's more than 80 journals, newsmagazines, and books is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.
website.