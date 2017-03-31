News By Tag
Michael Saunders & Company Takes Home Five ADDY Awards from AdFed Suncoast
Competing against numerous entrants from Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties, Michael Saunders & Company received:
· A Gold ADDY for Out of Home Interior Site and a Silver ADDY for Out of Home Installation for "The Value of Heritage" Wall
Shane Hughes of Michael Saunders & Company was creative director, and Sarasota Sign Shop was the installer.
· A Silver ADDY for Out of Home Interior Site and a Silver ADDY for Out of Home Installation for "International Salute to Home" Wall
Shane Hughes of Michael Saunders & Company was creative director, Eric Cross was visual merchandising director, Sarasota Sign Shop was the installer, Fawley Bryant Architecture was architect and Lucy Hope of Michael Saunders & Company was communications specialist.
· A Silver ADDY for Online Film, Video & Sound for "Saunders in 60"
Kathryn Parks of Michael Saunders & Company was lead content correspondent, writer and host, Mark Palmer of Mars Vision Productions was director, Lucy Hope of Michael Saunders & Company was communications specialist, Shane Hughes of Michael Saunders & Company was creative director and Jen Horvat of Michael Saunders & Company was chief marketing officer.
The two award-winning walls are installed at the Michael Saunders & Company's Main Street office. The office was recently nominated as one of the Tampa Bay Business Journal's Coolest Office Spaces.
The "Saunders in 60" series consists of weekly 60-second webisodes that share the latest in real estate and local lifestyle. They can be viewed through the company's MSCBlog or on YouTube.
"These five ADDY Awards are an exciting recognition of the hard work of our amazing creative teams, particularly for our Main Street office where the award-winning walls are featured and for the staff that puts together 'Saunders in 60,'" said Michael Saunders, Founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Company. "The fact that these pieces were all designed or created in house speaks volumes about the immense talent that we are so fortunate to have at our company."
"Our new flagship sales office on Main Street and Orange Avenue is a visual delight, and such a source of pride for all of us in the company. These awards reinforce that sense of honor. The public is taking notice as they walk by this downtown art installation — from the historical timeline displayed on Main, to the essence of home stated through sculpture and typography in 10 languages on Orange, to the Saunders in 60 videos playing on the lobby screen. To the beholder, there is no question that Michael Saunders & Company means business with style," added Creative Director Shane Hughes. "It has been a year-long endeavor bringing all this together in collaboration with architects, builders, sculptors and sign makers, along with our own creative and strategic teams. This is the largest-scale project I have fulfilled during my 14-year tenure with the company, and it has been most satisfying to see it come to fruition."
The local ADDY Awards competition is the first of a three-tier national competition conducted by the American Advertising Federation (AAF) to honor and recognize exceptional advertising. Local gold ADDY winners compete in one of 15 district competitions, and district winners go on compete on the national stage.
To learn more about Michael Saunders & Company, call (888) 552-5228 or visit www.michaelsaunders.com.
