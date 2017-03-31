 
Hedgestone Group Offers an Array of Tutorials for Online Traders

 
 
BELIZE CITY, Belize - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Hedgestone Group believes that an educated trader is the best customer. To encourage customers to educate themselves in the intricacies of online trading, Hedgestone is making available a variety of trading guides and other educational material.

Hedgestone Group is opening an education section on its website, where customers can find a large set of different multi-media education packages to learn how to succeed at online trading. The materials currently include large set of trading guides, with sections on trading webinars and training videos in preparation and coming soon.

The materials online now are trading guides readable online in PDF format. The documents cover the full spectrum of information needed for successful online trading: from opening and funding a trading account, to understanding the financial assets available for trading with Hedgestone, to tutorials on various forms of financial market analysis.

The guides are clear and concise, with information presented in a well-organized fashion and, where appropriate, backed with illustrations and examples. The PDF guides can be read in sequence, as chapters in a general work on online financial markets, or they can be used as stand-alone guides on particular topics. While the trading guides default to a browser-based reader, they can also be downloaded to read at the trader's convenience. There are currently seventeen guides available for online traders.

Hedgestone is not content with making the trading guide documents available; not everyone learns best through reading. Video tutorials are in production, and will be available soon for customers' use. The training videos will cover the same topics as the guides, presented in an entertaining audio-visual format. In addition, a trading webinar series is in preparation, with online presentations hosted by financial experts.

Online trading doesn't have to be an intimidating enterprise. Hedgestone Group's library of trading guides offers online traders a first step to understanding and using the financial markets, while the upcoming training videos and trading webinars will provide information in multi-media format for clearer understanding.

Hedgestone Group is a full service company that provides financial help and consultations to both experienced traders and those who are just making their initial steps in stock market trading. Visit them at https://www.hedgestonegroup.com/ for more details.

Contact
Hedgestone Group
***@hedgestonegroup.com
