Technological Advancements Spurring the Neurosurgery Market

Media Contact

big market research

+1-971-202-1575

***@bigmarketresearch.com big market research+1-971-202-1575

End

-- The technological progress encourages manufacturers to develop products that best suits their consumers. The neurosurgery industry couldn't be left untouched with the growth in science. The research and development in the industry causes it to grow. For instance, recently University of Alberta Hospital announced that from November, the neurosurgeons can perform the neurosurgery without cutting the skull of the patient.The surgery can be done by using a knife called "Gamma Knife". It is called gamma owing to its tendency to focus on the gamma rays that fall onto the brain tumor and permit the surgery to be performed via an intact scull. Individual beams pass through brain without causing any harm to any of its tissues. The knife was introduced by University of Alberta. Cost of the project was $17.5 million and took 11 years to complete. According to Dr. Aronyk, "This is not surgical, it's surgical precision." The gamma knife uses a cobalt-60 as a basis for its gamma radiations.The procedure takes a day for the patient to leave the hospital. It begins with arrival of patient in the hospital followed by a frame pinned to its skull and then a therapeutic intervention plan is developed by using brain scans. After this, the patient needs to relax for 40–90 minutes with his choice of music. The patient would leave the hospital later that day. The knife can only be used by a team of neurologists, neurosurgeons, oncologists, radiologists, and medical physicists.As per the doctors, this technique will reduce chances of the tumor recurrences and in many cases, prevent requirement of the surgery altogether. The knife provides an accuracy that permits the surgeons to penetrate in hard-to-reach parts of the brain, removes entire tumors and does not leave anything behind.The research and development department of various companies regularly conduct surveys to observe the changes and requirements of the consumers to keep themselves updated. Therefore, of late, a private company, StimRelieve LLC, announced the commencement of the first registration of the patient in a clinical trial. It is the world's first instilled instrument for the therapeutic intervention of chronic craniofacial nerve pain.The firm claimeduse of the wireless technique which is placed via an introducer device. It is of a needle's dimension that perpetrates nerves which cause pain to control neural activity and provide relief. It is for the patients distressed by neuropathic pain of face, head, and neck. This causes a variety of problems, which includes trigeminal neuropathy, postherpetic neuralgia, and trigeminal & occipital neuralgias. The alternative modalities include face & neck trauma, verbal, dental surgery, and whiplash.A report added by Big Market Research titled "Global Neurosurgery Market 2016–2022"provides detailed information of such key stakeholders and prominent regions of the industry. It offers a comprehensive analysis of market's trends, challenges, opportunities, influencing factors, strengths, and weaknesses.