Joyous Loyalty Celebrations at CommLab India

 
 
HYDERABAD, India - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- CommLab India, the global leader in technology-enabled learning solutions celebrated the loyalty of its employees, vendors, and extended family, in a close-knit glittering family gala.

The Loyalty Day saw the different teams of CommLab share their proud achievements at work with their friends and family. As the number of learning hours completed in the past year, new clients who became a part of the CommLab family, initiatives taken up to delight employees, and more were shared, presentations were interspersed with cultural activities where employees and family members showcased their skills in acting, singing, and dancing.

"More than 40% of our employees have been with us for more than 5 years, and in these modern times, this speaks a lot of how happy they are at CommLab. It is a splendid reflection of the company's loyalty that compels employees to stay and forge strong bonds", said RK Prasad, the CEO and Co-Founder of CommLab India, at the event. He stressed that loyalty is a two-sided affair with each nurturing the other.

The highlight of the event was Dr. Terry Heiney, Corporate Learning Consultant – USA and Canada, and CommLab's first client, who took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about his 16-year association with CommLab India. He said "The thing that strikes me is the strong family bond members of CommLab share, it amazes me each time I witness it."

The various teams of CommLab were felicitated for their contributions and their indispensible role in the success of CommLab, along with vendors and long-time associates. CommLab also expressed its gratitude to families for their contribution by gifting them small tokens of appreciation.

The event, which witnessed the joyous participation of more than 300 near and dear ones, concluded with the entire family sharing each others' joy and partaking in a love feast.

About CommLab India

CommLab India LLP is a leading learning solutions company with expertise in design and development of eLearning courses. Its learning solutions include eLearning course development, mLearning solutions, conversion of legacy courses into the mobile compatible HTML5 format, translation of online courses and hosting and managing training materials on LMS.

CommLab has worked with organizations in various industries such as finance, insurance, manufacturing and healthcare. Based in India, it is a preferred vendor to several Fortune 500 companies, such as Alcoa, Mettler-Toledo and Pepco Holding Inc. and has an ongoing relationship with organizations such as SAI Global and Unilever.

Know more about CommLab India at https://www.commlabindia.com

Contact
Asma Zaineb
***@commlabindia.com
Source:
Email:***@commlabindia.com Email Verified
