BelaCom Offers 1000+ Free Of Charge Layout Themes

-- Web hosting service provider BelaCom now offers 1000+ free of charge layout themes to customers.With BelaCom, customers will find a group of over 1000+ free of charge layout themes, built straight into the Control Panel. This can help save customers several hours' browsing third-party theme web sites for the appropriate template for their website. Now customers can get their templates straight from the Control Panel.The free of charge layout themes are readily available with our Straightforward Website Installer and then BelaCom's Free Web Site Creating Instrument. Each one of these tools works with its very own variety of themes, so customers can choose the most suitable overall look and design for their sites.To preview the templates:https://belacom.ml/hosting-control-panel/free-of-charge-layout-themes/For more information on BelaCom hosting contact:office@belacom.ml or visit https://belacom.ml/US Toll Free Phone: +1-855-211-0932Int'l. Phone: +1-727-546-HOST(4678)UK Phone: +44-20-3695-1294AU Phone: +61-2-8417-2372Our ID: 251230BelaCom.mlAbout BelaComBelaCom was established with one idea in our minds – to offer a top hosting service that all our good friends can use. We've made a completely unique, virus-free cloud hosting platform whereby the standard uptime is 99.9% at worst.Having an amazing Hosting Control Panel also helps a lot. We employ the convenient Hosting Control Panel – it is quicker, extra intuitive and much more lightweight in comparison with various other Control Panel solutions. And also, it is supplied full of quite a few cost-free bonuses that can make website managing so simple.Our cloud hosting platform is completely different from everything else that is available online. It really is designed with the idea to be in the cloud. We have even created and deployed a unique internal network within our data centers, which relies on enterprise-level hardware. In addition, we built our Hosting Control Panel and we managed to make it operate just perfectly with the cloud hosting system, too.Our Linux hosting deals feature a 99.9% server uptime guarantee and a 99.9% network uptime warranty. Last but not least, if you are not truly happy for any reason whatsoever with the service – there is also a 30–day money–back policy.