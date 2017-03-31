News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FUJIFILM SonoSite gives clinicians the edge for rural diagnostics
A FUJIFILM SonoSite Edge® point-of-care ultrasound system recently helped clinicians participating in the Ukraine Christian Partnership's (UCP's) Summer Mission to diagnose a wide range of pathologies.
"Point-of-care ultrasound is an invaluable tool in these circumstances, allowing me to provide abdomino-pelvic, small part and musculoskeletal imaging – as well as echocardiographic scanning – to confirm or refute a wide range of diagnoses. When I looked into obtaining a system for the first mission 13 years ago, everyone I spoke to recommended SonoSite. The company has been kind enough to support every trip I've been on, providing a small, lightweight and robust system that I could easily carry in my hand luggage. This sort of application really does play to the unique strengths of SonoSite's instruments, and the image quality improves with every new system. I am very grateful for the company's ongoing support."
For more information about FUJIFILM SonoSite products, please contact:
FUJIFILM SonoSite Ltd
T +44 (0)1462 341151,
ukresponse@sonosite.com www.sonosite.co (http://www.sonosite.com/
About FUJIFILM SonoSite
SonoSite helped pioneer the concept of portable, point-of-care ultrasound, and it continues to be a world-leading manufacturer and innovator of bedside ultrasound systems as well as an industry leader in ultra-high frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by 26 subsidiaries and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. SonoSite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, go to: www.sonosite.com.
FUJIFILM SonoSite, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. oversees a direct sales distribution network in the UK and provides sales and marketing support.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including electronic imaging, digital printing equipment, medical systems, life sciences, graphic arts, flat panel display materials, and office products, based on a vast portfolio of digital, optical, fine chemical and thin film coating technologies. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmholdings.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse