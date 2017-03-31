News By Tag
Nitin Khanna on His Previous and Upcoming Movie Ventures
The movie demonstrates the failure of the entire regulatory system in West Virginia and how it is owned by the corporations. It then pulls the lens back and shows how this happens at the federal level and how the water supply of the whole country is at risk.
Produced by Nitin Khanna, the movie has made big in the industry. It is the second movie of the producer-director duo Nitin Khanna and Cullen Hoback. The first one was "Terms & Conditions May Apply" in 2013. Here's what Nitin shared about Cullen- "Cullen's vision to begin with a small concept and then mining deeper into it to bring something substantial is really inspiring. His curiosity to stick to the facts and propensity to put a lot of time and research into the projects is simply great and that's what makes me want to work with him again and again."
Cullen also shared few words for Nitin Khanna's efforts, saying "Without his help, we would have shown an unfinished rough cut at our premiere. This would have undermined the life of the film. Nitin's invaluable input and advice was critical in getting this extremely important film made." He further added, "Nitin's work on the film is quite assorted. He was involved in all the phases of production from the inception to the completion, including supervision, coordination and controlling all other crafts and talents. It wouldn't have been possible to make this movie without his backing in the whole process. Not to forget, he has been our fund providing machine at all points in the project."
What Lies Upstream is a real life detective story that is important for everyone to see. Nitin quoted "While water is an essential element in the movie, the investigation goes beyond that. It is about why science is being ignored by both state and federal agencies and its implications for the future of science in the States." Cullen added to it, "With the recent appointment of the climate change deniers and the anti-environmental cabinet members in the Trump administration, it is critical that everyone will be able to see the impact of clean and safe water when the oil lobby writes its rules."
An inspiration to the budding producers, Nitin says, "People often ask me 'How did it all begin?' I tell them that it was never a thing of it could be one day, it has always been about that day! I feel fortunate enough to work with such an incredible team to produce this important thing with such an important message that needs to be heard by everyone presently."
On being asked about his upcoming projects, Nitin says "I am working on a few scripts with some of the best directors in the industry. We will share about them when something finalizes."
