Immune Checkpoints Activators: Competitive Landscape, Technology and Pipeline Analysis 2017

-- This report provides information on the therapeutic development based on Immune Checkpoints Activation mechanism dealing with. The report also covers the information forinvolved in the therapeutic development of the products. The report also includes the information related to discontinued and dormant drugs. There areproducts.• In the past years 4 years, 14 collaborations have been seen between different companies, research institutions, and 7 companies have raised finance for their promising products.• There are around 40 products in the pipeline.• With the majority of the products being focused on OX-40 and GITR agonists.• 50% of the product trials have completed and posted results for 4-1BB agonist which makes it a responsive candidate.• There are in total 9 technology platforms being used for the production of Immune checkpoint activators.• Out of the 24 companies launching their products for Immune Checkpoint activators, Apogenix takes the lead with the maximum number of products.• There are total 17 indications being targeted by Immune checkpoint activators out of which solid tumor remains the main focus with 22 products being targeted towards it.• It is also spreading its application to the use of rare indications like Ovarian Cancer with 2 products in the pipeline.• The report also includes the information regarding the pipeline drugs and their current clinical status for various other indications.• This report also has market analysis that covers various deals, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions between various companies for successful development and future growth of drugs based on this mechanism of action.• This report provides information on the therapeutic development based on the Immune Checkpoints Activatorsdealing with all pipeline drugs.• The report provides drug profile which includes product description, MOA, licensors & collaborators, development partner and chemical information.• This report covers the comparative analysis of Immune Checkpoints Activators at various stages covering Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and unknown stages, therapeutics assessment by monotherapy and combination products and molecule type drug information.• It also has highlighted the discontinued products.DelveInsight is a Business Consultant company and serve as a Knowledge partner across the value chain of Pharmaceutical Industry. With the use of proprietary databases and analytical models, DelveInsight provides cutting-edge market and pipeline analysis and API intelligence across all therapy areas to the Pharma and biotech sector, helping clients to quantify market events and evaluate their impact on the valuation of products, portfolios and companies.