A Specialty Wound Care Store Lines Up Huge Selection Of Wound Care Items At Discounts On Bulk Orders

A great saving opportunity on purchase of wound care items, especially profitable for hospitals, medical professionals, or any healthcare institutions. Buy them in bulk and save a lot.

-- A leading medical online store, Online Medical Supply Store, has lined up a huge selection of wound care items from hundreds of well-known brands in the industry. From adhesive stripes, applicator tongue depressors, attachment devices, burn dressings, drapes, gauze pads, pads nonwoven, rolls gauze, sponges gauze, suture staples removal, tape closure, tapes adherent wraps, to tubular gauze retainers, among several others, all of these wound care items are available on this medical supplies store at the most competitive rates.With their wide network of distribution located almost in every state, this online medical supplies store ensure to provide fast delivery and a guaranteed outstanding service. Buyers can save a lot from product cut-rates and free shipping service."Compare and save today on wound care products that will be great saving opportunity for any healthcare institutions, medical professionals, etc. They can restock these items which are regularly used for patient care and treatment at hospitals, nursing homes, and also at home," said an executive of Online Medical Supply Store, adding "their use as homecare products by caregivers and patients' relatives is also very common."Online Medical Supply is an online store and supplier of medical and surgical equipment and supplies to clinics and hospitals, consumers, medical professionals, schools, businesses and governmental and non-profit agencies for over a decade. This store aims to provide its customers with the right solutions they want and offers the absolute best service and selection on medical equipment and supplies at the best possible price. Free shipping service is provided on orders valued over $100. Their shipping region encompasses almost all locations expect Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.Phone (Toll Free): 800-278-0227Fax: 800-964-9901E-Mail: info@medicalsupplygroup.com