 
News By Tag
* Reduce Joint Stiffness
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Udaipur
  Rajasthan
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31


Herbal Remedies To Reduce Joint Pain And Arthritis Stiffness Naturally

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Reduce Joint Stiffness

Industry:
Health

Location:
Udaipur - Rajasthan - India

UDAIPUR, India - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Arthritis is a degenerative and painful condition that is associated with swelling in the joints that lead to pain and stiffness. Among the many different types of arthritis, osteoarthritis is the most common type and it gets worse with age and this type of arthritis arises as a result of wear and tear over the years. In general, to treat arthritis, anti-inflammatory medicines are prescribed in the modern medicine. But, modern chemical-based remedies can lead to some side-effects. So, patients with this issue are recommended to rely on herbal remedies to reduce joint pain.

Some home remedies: When it comes to looking for safe ways to reduce arthritis stiffness, patients are recommended to take steps to lose weight and also they are recommended to get more exercise. They can also try out hot and cold therapy at home and also they should make some diet changes like including the right fatty acids in their diet. But, all these lifestyle changes do not work for some people and they need some sort of additional support. This is where relying on safe herbal remedies to reduce joint pain becomes important.

Herbal remedies called Orthoxil Plus capsules: To reduce arthritis stiffness and also pain, these capsules are herbal supplements that will keep a check on the progression of the condition. This is done by these capsules by protecting the joints from its damaging effects. These capsules can be the ideal choice for aging patients as well with issues like stiffness and weakness in their joints, ligaments, muscles and bones. In addition, individuals frequently experiencing inflammation, pain, and stiffness in their joints can also be benefited from these herbal remedies to reduce joint pain. These capsules are made out of highly beneficial herbs that are effective in relieving symptoms associated with arthritis and they can stop the progression of the disease with these remedies. In addition, these capsules will also repair the damages caused by the disease to the joints, muscles, and other structures in the body.

Ingredients: To reduce arthritis stiffness and also the pain and inflammation of this condition, the following herbs are part of these capsules:

Ashwagandha: In fact, Orthoxil Plus capsules is a multi-ingredient remedy, but ashwagandha alone is known for its effective anti-arthritic activity and so this herb along with other herbs make these capsules effective herbal remedies to reduce joint pain and other issues related to the joints. Here are some points that show the effectiveness of ashwagandha for joint problems:

1. This herb is known for its excellent anti-inflammatory action.

2. It is more potent in reducing degenerative bone changes and swelling.

3. RA patients, who were given three grams of this herb orally for three times a day along with milk, had shown moderate to good improvement in their symptoms.

4. Combined with other herbs, this herb is highly effective in significantly reducing pain and disability of patients with arthritis.

Recommendation: To reduce arthritis stiffness along with Orthoxil Plus capsules for internal use, patients are recommended to use Orthoxil Plus oil for external application.

To read detail about Orthoxil Plus capsules and oil visit http://www.naturogain.com/product/joint-pain-and-swelling...

Company Name: Ayush Remedies

Company Info: Ayush Remedies is a dynamic company devoted to spread Ayurveda, the holistic life science worldwide. The company focuses on promoting good health through the goodness of nature. The company has played a pioneering role in re-establishing the ancient knowledge by making people aware of the wonders of Ayurveda, the ancient Indian health care system and the magical properties of herbs.

Company Website: http://www.ayushremedies.com

Contact
Adam Farris
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Reduce Joint Stiffness
Industry:Health
Location:Udaipur - Rajasthan - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ayush Remedies PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share